Interior Secretary Haaland is documenting abuse in federal Indian boarding schools
A South Dakota reservation is the third stop on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's listening tour to acknowledge suffering caused by government-backed boarding schools for Native Americans. Copyright 2022 South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
How protests in Iran are similar to the Constitutional Revolution of 1906
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Iranian American writer Reza Aslan about similarities between the current protests in Iran and the Constitutional Revolution of 1906. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Biden gave young voters a win on student debt, but abortion tops midterm motivations
When Erin Moore started college, she knew she'd take on student debt. But years later, as she walks around a market in Bucks County, Pa., making loan payments feels much more within reach. Student loan relief "actually will make it feasible for me to pay," said Moore, a teacher in...
