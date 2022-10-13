ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How protests in Iran are similar to the Constitutional Revolution of 1906

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Iranian American writer Reza Aslan about similarities between the current protests in Iran and the Constitutional Revolution of 1906. Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
