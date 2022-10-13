ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US105

Toys ‘R’ Us Is Making A HUGE Comeback To Texas

Toys 'R' Us is MAKING A HUGE COMEBACK to Texas! And we are here for it!!!. I remember being heartbroken when the Toys R'Us in Victoria closed, because even as an adult with kids at the time, it truly was a store where an adult could be a kid too!
MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
Beware! Covid-19 Is Still Very Real In Central Texas

I hate that every couple of months I have to do an open letter to Central Texas to explain to them how severe and how dangerous COVID-19 is but most importantly how relevant COVID-19 silliness!. COVID IS STILL HERE IN CENTRAL TEXAS. I am aware that the state of Texas...
Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas

A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
Will La Niña Last Longer In Texas Than Originally Expected?

We've discussed previously how La Niña could potentially affect the state of Texas in 2022. But weather predictions have also revealed that event may also continue on longer than some Texans expect. Current Weather Data For Texas. Both the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School have the...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
