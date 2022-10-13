Read full article on original website
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
What Texas drivers do (and don’t) understand about merging
Experts have argued that the merging strategy helps keep traffic flowing more smoothly and safely.
CBS Austin
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
Toys ‘R’ Us Is Making A HUGE Comeback To Texas
Toys 'R' Us is MAKING A HUGE COMEBACK to Texas! And we are here for it!!!. I remember being heartbroken when the Toys R'Us in Victoria closed, because even as an adult with kids at the time, it truly was a store where an adult could be a kid too!
VIDEO: Texas woman films herself getting gored by bison at state park
Don't worry, she's OK.
KXAN
MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas
(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
With election season underway, campaign ads and signs have become commonplace across Texas. But two places that might have restrictions or limitations on campaign signs? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
Beware! Covid-19 Is Still Very Real In Central Texas
I hate that every couple of months I have to do an open letter to Central Texas to explain to them how severe and how dangerous COVID-19 is but most importantly how relevant COVID-19 silliness!. COVID IS STILL HERE IN CENTRAL TEXAS. I am aware that the state of Texas...
Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas
A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise data.
KXAN
Best places to raise a family in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
Don’t Throw That Away! Did You Know It Is Illegal To Throw Out These Things In Texas?
Wait! Don't throw that away! We have all heard someone say that at one time or another, maybe because they wanted to hang on to it or it could be because it's illegal to throw away or dump in the state of Texas. I know when I got my roll-away dumpsters from 1-800-JUNKPRO there were specific things I could not put in the dumpster.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state. According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood...
Will La Niña Last Longer In Texas Than Originally Expected?
We've discussed previously how La Niña could potentially affect the state of Texas in 2022. But weather predictions have also revealed that event may also continue on longer than some Texans expect. Current Weather Data For Texas. Both the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School have the...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
