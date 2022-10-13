ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department shut down a fence operation that was buying stolen goods from a group of thieves targeting businesses across the city. Four people were arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods after a two-month investigation by the department’s special investigations division. “During the months of August and September of 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting employees of commercial establishments in Atlantic City that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise,” the department said,. “The operation was conducted in response to numerous complaints of The post Atlantic City police shut down fence operation, four arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.

