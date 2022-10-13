Read full article on original website
Wrestling Legend: “I Lost All Respect For Shawn Michaels”
That’s definitely a take. There have been all kinds of matches over the years but there are some that stand out over the rest. That might not always be for the best of reasons though, as there are instances of wrestlers doing something in the ring that does not go so well. Now a wrestling legend is weighing in on an infamous match and it is not the most positive reaction.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Considers Adding A Woman To Current Stable
They might need someone new. We are coming up on Survivor Series, which will feature a pair of WarGames matches, with one involving men and another involving women. That means each match will involve two groups of wrestlers, some of which will possibly be a previously established stable. Some of those are already around, and now one of them might be interested in getting a new member.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Cancels Upcoming Premium Live Event, Not Rescheduling
Clear it off the calendar. WWE runs a lot of events throughout the year, with the majority being weekly television shows. In addition, the company runs about one premium live event a month, many of which have some sort of theme. Some of these have a long history but others are one off ideas that do not have a chance to go anywhere. It seems that there will be another on that list.
REVIEW: Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures: Fright Night: Where The Heck Is Mouse?
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
Two Monday Night Raw Stars Set To Appear On SmackDown As Well Going Forward
They’re big pickups. With so many stars on WWE’s roster, the company has to split them up into different rosters. That can make things all the more interesting when you have the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown rosters being kept mostly separate. Occasionally you will see some of them crossing over though and that will be the case with a pair of stars going forward.
WATCH: The Rock Says He Is The Head Of The Table
That sounds challengey. There are a lot of stars in WWE at the moment, but there is only one Roman Reigns. After two plus years as WWE Universal Champion, there are very few names left to give Reigns a serious challenge. It is going to take someone special to take the title from him but the question is who that might be. Someone else might be hinting at a little something.
WATCH: AEW’s Shawn Spears Explains His Absence In Emotional Speech
That’s a good reason. AEW has a very deep roster with all kinds of stars up and down the ranks. There are several benefits to having that kind of talent but there are also issues that come up. One of the problems is that if someone is gone for any length of time, they can be forgotten in a hurry. That might have been the case with one of the company’s stars, but he has given a very good reason.
39 Year Old Former WWE Star Wants Third Stint With Company
He wants back in. There have been a lot of stars to appear in WWE over the decades and some of them have made quite the impact. Whether or not they were major successes in the company, they have done something to get the fans’ attention. Some of those stars leave over the years, but that does not mean their time in WWE is over. One former star is now hoping for a third run with the promotion.
Recent WWE Story Booked By The Wrestlers Themselves
She can get away with that. There are a lot of talented stars in WWE but only a handful of them reach a superstar level. Some of those names come in with that label attached to them and it can be a lot of fun seeing what they can do when they are given the chance. Occasionally those stars will be allowed to put something together on their own and that has happened again.
Backstage News On Why WWE Put Zelina Vega With Legado del Fantasma
A worthy substitute. One of the most valuable resources that WWE has is the ability to draw wrestlers up from its NXT developmental system. It allows WWE to get wrestlers ready for the main roster and then call them up at the right time. Sometimes they are called up as originally planned, but occasionally a change has to be made. That took place recently but for a very specific reason.
Gable Steveson Takes Huge Step Forward In WWE Career
That’s a step. Top level professional are among the most well trained and skilled athletes in the world. It can take years of training and practice to reach the point where they are able to have that kind of match and several steps have to be taken to make that work. Now a top level prospect has taken one of the most important steps towards becoming a professional wrestler.
Original Plan For Erick Rowan’s Giant Spider Revealed (It’s A Little Better)
There was something in mind. WWE runs a lot of different angles on television in any given year. Some of them are more memorable than others and you will occasionally see one that sticks out for years. That might not always be a good thing though and now we know the original plans behind one of the more infamously strange stories that the company has presented in recent memory.
WWE Considers A New Option To Keep Naomi In The Company
This may take a little time. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE over the course of the year. One of the most interesting was the night when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on the company back in May, with the two having yet to return. While there have been rumors of the two coming back at some point, nothing has happened as of yet. As it turns out, one of them could be around for a lot longer than she may like.
Latest On Adam Cole’s Injury Status, Said To Be “Really Bad”
That really doesn’t sound good. Injuries are among the worse things that you will ever see in wrestling and unfortunately you never know what kind might take place. Some of them are a lot more serious than others and can put a wrestler on the shelf for a very long time. That seems to be the case with a top AEW star and it seems that things might be even worse than they seem.
SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana. We’re on the road to Crown Jewel but this is going to be the Bray Wyatt Show. After not appearing on Monday Night Raw Wyatt is advertised for this week’s show, meaning we might get an idea of what the new version will be like. Other than that, we find out the new #1 contender to the Intercontinental Title so let’s get to it.
WWE Stars To Wrestle For New Japan Pro Wrestling
Crossover? There are several wrestling promotions in the world but only a handful are among the top named companies. While WWE has been the top promotions in America for the last few decades, but there are others outside of the United States with deep histories of their own. Now the biggest promotion elsewhere will be getting something of a crossover with WWE.
WATCH: Shotzi, Scarlett Bordeaux And Harley Cameron Release New Music Video
That might draw some attention. Wrestlers are a lot of things, including athletes and storytellers, but ultimately they are entertainers in one form or another. This can take a variety of forms, with wrestlers often trying out different gimmicks to see what they can make work. Sometimes their talents spill over outside of the ring and that is what some WWE stars have done again.
WWE Officially Sends Former World Champion From Monday Night Raw To SmackDown
To the other side. There are so many wrestlers on the WWE roster that the company has divided them into a variety of roster. Some of those wrestlers perform exclusively, or close to it at least, on one brand or the other. You do not see many people move from one show to the other but now WWE has moved a living legend to the other main roster in order to keep him around.
Another NXT Star Injured, Out Of Action
That sounds serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can keep a wrestler on the shelf for a long time. You never want to see someone get hurt as it can derail everything that they have going on. Some of the worst kinds of injuries are the ones with no timetable for a return and unfortunately that seems to be the situation again for a young up and coming star.
