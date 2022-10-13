Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Connecticut runs from the end of September through January. However, this significant season is divided into several smaller seasons. You’ll need the correct permit to hunt in your preferred season and the correct weapon.
hwy.co
Enders State Forest in Connecticut Is Perfect for Hiking
Lace up your boots and head out for a hike to experience Enders State Forest. Luckily, no matter your age or physical condition, you’ll have plenty of great opportunities to do just that. Today, we’ll share with you how you can experience the allure of this beautiful forest. Let’s get started.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Driving Force: the uncertain future of Connecticut’s vehicle tax
This year, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed the largest tax relief package in state history. In the budget adjustment bill was a cap on motor vehicle taxes, which dropped the mill rate to 32.46, lessening taxes for 75 municipalities across the state. However, the move, meant to ease the tax burden for cities and towns […] The post Driving Force: the uncertain future of Connecticut’s vehicle tax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
territorysupply.com
The 10 Best Things to Do During Fall in Connecticut
Grab your flannel and Blundstone boots to discover the joys of autumn in Connecticut. Most people think of yacht clubs and Yale University when Connecticut is mentioned. But the third smallest state packs a lot of punch when the autumn months arrive. While most folks in the New England area might be taking a scenic drive in New Hampshire to view epic fall foliage, be the smarter person and stick around Connecticut to experience a true New England autumn.
Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
greenwichfreepress.com
Zingers Fly at Real Estate Forum for Candidates
In a candidate forum at Greenwich Water Club hosted by the Greenwich Association of Realtors, candidates for State Rep and State Senate were provided the questions in advance. Topics included real estate, land use and the Connecticut economy. The forum was the last before the election, and also the only...
Yale Daily News
Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals
The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
Eyewitness News
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities
Connecticut’s representative to the Ivy League, Yale University, ranked second in the nation in WalletHub’s 2023 list of top colleges and universities. The post Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
branfordseven.com
Connecticut has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Connecticut using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Journal Inquirer
Lamont, Stefanowski joust over the Republican’s work for Saudis
Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that Republican Bob Stefanowski’s consulting for Neom, a company founded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calls into question his opponent’s fitness and independence. Lamont’s comments were the first since Stefanowski confirmed Wednesday that he had been concealing his employment by Neom,...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
cohaitungchi.com
Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT
You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
Nardelli's named best fast food in Connecticut
WATERBURY, Connecticut — You may call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, but a national magazine has ranked the best place to get one in the state as Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe. Food & Wine magazine last week published a list of the best fast foods in each...
Larson, Lazor talk future of abortion and Social Security in 1st District debate
U.S. Rep. John Larson, the 12-term Democratic incumbent, and his Republican challenger Larry Lazor found common ground on some issues.
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
Some rain, clouds to start workweek in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says clouds will move this evening before possible showers Monday.
Eyewitness News
HOW TO HELP: Funds set up for families of Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte
Conn. (WFSB) - Two fundraisers have been set up to help the families of two fallen officers in Bristol. Both will have funds go directly to the families of Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte. Bristol Police say donations can go to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund or to a Fund...
