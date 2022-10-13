ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Connecticut: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Deer season in Connecticut runs from the end of September through January. However, this significant season is divided into several smaller seasons. You’ll need the correct permit to hunt in your preferred season and the correct weapon.
Enders State Forest in Connecticut Is Perfect for Hiking

Lace up your boots and head out for a hike to experience Enders State Forest. Luckily, no matter your age or physical condition, you’ll have plenty of great opportunities to do just that. Today, we’ll share with you how you can experience the allure of this beautiful forest. Let’s get started.
Driving Force: the uncertain future of Connecticut’s vehicle tax

This year, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed the largest tax relief package in state history. In the budget adjustment bill was a cap on motor vehicle taxes, which dropped the mill rate to 32.46,  lessening taxes for 75 municipalities across the state. However, the move, meant to ease the tax burden for cities and towns […] The post Driving Force: the uncertain future of Connecticut’s vehicle tax appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
The 10 Best Things to Do During Fall in Connecticut

Grab your flannel and Blundstone boots to discover the joys of autumn in Connecticut. Most people think of yacht clubs and Yale University when Connecticut is mentioned. But the third smallest state packs a lot of punch when the autumn months arrive. While most folks in the New England area might be taking a scenic drive in New Hampshire to view epic fall foliage, be the smarter person and stick around Connecticut to experience a true New England autumn.
Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
Zingers Fly at Real Estate Forum for Candidates

In a candidate forum at Greenwich Water Club hosted by the Greenwich Association of Realtors, candidates for State Rep and State Senate were provided the questions in advance. Topics included real estate, land use and the Connecticut economy. The forum was the last before the election, and also the only...
Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals

The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?

It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
Lamont, Stefanowski joust over the Republican’s work for Saudis

Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that Republican Bob Stefanowski’s consulting for Neom, a company founded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calls into question his opponent’s fitness and independence. Lamont’s comments were the first since Stefanowski confirmed Wednesday that he had been concealing his employment by Neom,...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT

You are reading: Things to do for couples in ct | Fun and Romantic Things for Couples to Do in CT. Connecticut is a whimsical place to take a romantic getaway this time of year. With so many romantic things for couples to do in CT, you’ll have a lot of ways to get to fall in love all over again. But, to make plans like these, you’ve got to know what you should do while you’re here. We’re confident that you’ll find these fun and romantic things to do for couples in CT to be just what you and yours needed most. So, plan your romantic getaway to Connecticut today!
