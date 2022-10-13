Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to play anymore. In fact, he is still looking to get back in the league. While appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live show, Jackson shut down...
Clayton News Daily
Texans Fire Executive Jack Easterby After Tumultuous Tenure
Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired by the organization on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team has gone 1–3–1 so far this season. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Texans have only won nine of 38 games. Easterby...
Clayton News Daily
For the Bills, It’s All Going According to Plan
There are a lot of us who remember where we were on the evening of Jan. 23, and that includes Von Miller. He just so happened to be on a cross-country flight from Tampa back to Los Angeles, after he and the Rams scored a thrilling 30–27 win over the defending champion Buccaneers to advance to the NFC title game.
Clayton News Daily
Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Blasts Players, Questions Motivation
Following the Buccaneers’ 20–18 loss in Pittsburgh that dropped them to 3–3 on the season, coach Todd Bowles questioned his team’s motivation in a scathing appraisal of the game. “We didn’t take them lightly, No. 1,” Bowles said in the postgame press conference, per ESPN’s Jenna...
Clayton News Daily
Rams’ Sean McVay Says Team Looking to Trade RB Cam Akers
View the original article to see embedded media. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters Monday the team has already begun exploring trade possibilities involving Cam Akers amid his ongoing rift with the club. The disgruntled running back was announced as a late-week scratch due to “personal reasons” just two...
Clayton News Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Clayton News Daily
Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Confrontation With Teammate, per Report
During the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets in Week 4, starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was benched at halftime and relieved by rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett then was named QB1 by coach Mike Tomlin and started the subsequent two games. Now, a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes...
Clayton News Daily
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers
View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is in the middle of a reclamation project with the Jackson State football program. It has been no easy job for the first-time head coach in Sanders, but he has revolutionized a football program that was at the bottom of the barrel in the FCS.
Clayton News Daily
DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens on Tuesday, per Report
The Ravens are bringing in free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a visit on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 35-year-old last played for a team last season, first with the Rams then with the Raiders to finish the year. In 16 total games with those two teams, Jackson totaled 20 catches, 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Clayton News Daily
Bailey Zappe guides Patriots past Browns 38-15
Bailey Zappe threw for a career-high 309 yards and the visiting New England Patriots held on to a late lead to defeat the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday afternoon. Zappe completed 24 of 34 passes and tossed two touchdowns to lead New England (3-3) to its second consecutive win. Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and four receivers eclipsed the 60-yard mark.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Bills’ Jordan Poyer Traveled to Chiefs Game by Van
View the original article to see embedded media. Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not cleared to fly to his team’s game in Kansas City on Sunday, so he instead made the 15-hour drive from western New York to Arrowhead Stadium, according to ESPN. Poyer is dealing with a collapsed...
Clayton News Daily
Bucs coach: Tom Brady doesn’t get ‘special treatment’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Tom Brady doesn't get "special treatment" while addressing the quarterback's absence from the team's final walkthrough to attend the wedding of Robert Kraft. But it is getting special attention. Brady missing Saturday's final walkthrough is getting scrutiny in the aftermath...
Clayton News Daily
Giants force late turnovers, topple Ravens 24-20
The New York Giants picked a perfect time to make their first interception of the year. Julian Love's interception set up Saquon Barkley's go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining to lift the Giants to a 24-20 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants...
Clayton News Daily
Bills beat Chiefs to claim top spot in AFC
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Provide Injury Updates on CBs A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward; Will They Play vs. Bengals?
The Atlanta Falcons activated cornerback Isaiah Oliver off the injured reserve on Saturday, giving them a full arsenal of corners for the first time since the early stages of last season. The Falcons enjoyed the depth for all of one half in Sunday's 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Clayton News Daily
Arthur Smith ‘confident’ in Falcons’ secondary despite injuries
The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) hit the road to take on the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) Sunday with injury concerns in the secondary. Starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (thigh) and Casey Hayward (shoulder) left the 28-14 win over San Francisco in the second half and did not return. Head coach Arthur Smith didn't think Terrell's injury was too serious, but he was less optimistic about Hayward's status moving forward.
Clayton News Daily
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Diagnosed With Sprained Neck
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, who was carted off the field during Sunday’s 20–18 loss to the Steelers, has a sprained neck after further evaluations, coach Todd Bowles told the media on Monday. Tampa Bay fans can breathe a sigh of relief with Monday’s diagnosis since fans saw...
Clayton News Daily
Jets take advantage of lackluster Packers for 27-10 win
The Green Bay Packers are happy to have the NFL's New York teams in their rearview mirror. One week after losing to the Giants 27-22 in London, the Packers fell to the Jets 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Rookie running back Breece Hall ran for 116 yards and a...
Clayton News Daily
Vikings knock off Dolphins 24-16 to win fourth straight
Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 24-16 win over the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings (5-1) won their fourth consecutive game and sealed the outcome when Dalvin Cook broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining.
Clayton News Daily
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
Charles Barkley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Basketball Hall of Famer has agreed to a new 10-year contract with TNT to remain a part of Inside the NBA, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Barkley’s deal was set to expire in three years, so TNT added seven more years on the back end to tie him and the network together for another decade.
Comments / 0