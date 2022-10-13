Read full article on original website
Clippers Offer NBA’s First Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Package
The Clippers are launching the NBA’s first direct-to-consumer streaming service called “ClipperVision” this season, which will feature 74 games with six different live streams per game, the team announced on Monday. Clippers billionaire owner Steve Ballmer developed the streaming service in partnership with Bally Sports, the NBA...
Report: Kevin Porter Jr., Rockets Agree to Contract Extension
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension with the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. The extension is fully guaranteed only through the first season for $15.86 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. After the first year of the deal, which is next season, the Rockets can release Porter at any point without paying him the rest of his contract amount.
How Jordan Poole Saved the Warriors’ Season Before It Even Started
On Sunday, the Warriors announced they were committing more than $100 million to Jordan Poole over the next five seasons, tacking four years and $123 million—plus another $17 million in incentives—onto the back of his current deal. A thank you card should come with it. The Warriors’ season...
NBA Opening Night Odds, ‘SO/UP’ Bets: 76ers-Celtics, Lakers-Warriors
Another NBA season tips off Tuesday and last year’s Finals competitors—who also own the best odds to win the 2023 title—are both in action. The Celtics, with coach Joe Mazulla at the helm in place of the suspended Ime Udoka, host the 76ers, who made a flurry of offseason moves in hopes of building a competitor capable of advancing past the second round.
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to play anymore. In fact, he is still looking to get back in the league. While appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live show, Jackson shut down...
Reports: De’Andre Hunter, Hawks agree to $95M extension
The Atlanta Hawks signed forward De'Andre Hunter to a four-year contract extension worth up to $95 million, ESPN and The Athletic reported Monday. Hunter and other members of the 2019 draft class faced a deadline of Monday at 6 p.m. ET to sign an extension. The Athletic reported that the...
Texans Fire Executive Jack Easterby After Tumultuous Tenure
Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired by the organization on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team has gone 1–3–1 so far this season. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Texans have only won nine of 38 games. Easterby...
Francesa Blasts Bob Costas For Calls In Yankees-Guardians Series
Throughout the American League divisional series between the Yankees and the Guardians, debates have raged about the broadcast style of longtime play-by-play man Bob Costas. Perhaps no one has stronger feelings on the matter than New York-based radio personality Mike Francesa. After both Games 3 and 4 of the ALDS...
