Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension with the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. The extension is fully guaranteed only through the first season for $15.86 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. After the first year of the deal, which is next season, the Rockets can release Porter at any point without paying him the rest of his contract amount.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO