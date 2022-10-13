Read full article on original website
Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the...
Jason McCourty has ‘Zappe Fever’, Devin McCourty is ‘not talking about it’
The Patriots captain joked that he's going to take his twin to "go see Bill" Belichick for saying he has Zappe Fever. Devin McCourty smiled and looked at his twin brother, Jason McCourty when he heard the question. The Patriots captain is hardly ever short on words, but this was...
