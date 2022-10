INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The losses are taking their toll on Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. You could see it on his face after Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina’s fifth defeat in six games this season and 12th in their past 13 going back to last season. The Panthers haven’t had a winning season since McCaffrey’s rookie campaign in 2017, when they were 11-5. They have gone 23-53 since.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO