Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
Candidates vie for state Senate seat in District 11
The candidates running for the state Senate District 11 seat both have experience serving as county commissioners in their respective counties. State Sen. Lisa Stone Barnes, 56, R-Nash, is a former Nash County commissioner. She was elected to the board’s District 4 seat in 2012 and served in that post for six years. In 2018, she ran a successful campaign for the state House District 7 seat and served there...
