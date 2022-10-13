Read full article on original website
Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large
He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
Beware! Covid-19 Is Still Very Real In Central Texas
I hate that every couple of months I have to do an open letter to Central Texas to explain to them how severe and how dangerous COVID-19 is but most importantly how relevant COVID-19 silliness!. COVID IS STILL HERE IN CENTRAL TEXAS. I am aware that the state of Texas...
Southern Hospitality: Texas Parks Four Cities in Top Ten Best To Drive
We all have those moments in Texas while driving, don't we? Someone cuts you off, the person in front of you doesn't use their blinker, finger gestures are exchanged...to say the least, sometimes driving isn't fun. But while these moments are often when driving, it turns oout driving in the Lone Star State isn't as bad as some may think it is.
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
He Went To…WhatABurger? Jewelry In Texas Gets Red With Ketchup
Texans any and everything Texas-shaped, or shaped like one of the Lone Star State's famous icons. Whether it's the outline of the state, the Alamo, a longhorn, or a star, there's nothing we won't carve, mold, weld, or whittle into some Texasy goodness. Even when we travel outside the state,...
The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Texas Is…Not Chocolate?
Halloween candy is one of my favorite kinds of sweet stuff. I have fond childhood memories of sorting through my goodies from trick-or-treating, and being so excited when the biggest pile was made up of chocolate bars. Of course, as an adult, the best part of the holiday is leftover...
Two Texas Cities Make List of Best Southern Food in America
October 11th is Southern Food Heritage Day, a time to loosen your pants and enjoy some of your favorite southern foods, like fried chicken, hush puppies, and buttermilk pie. While Texas is known for a variety of tasty dishes, Restaurant Clicks just dropped a list of the best southern food cities in the country, and two of them are in the Lone Star State.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Is Killeen, Texas Heading For a Pumpkin Shortage This Fall?
The gourd, the bad, and the ugly. They are all still in the pumpkin patch, but it will cost you more to take them home this year. Although pumpkin crops are smaller this season, there's not exactly a shortage - just a bigger demand resulting in higher prices for fall's favorite fruit.
Hot Sauce In Your Bag? Texas Pete Is Being Sued By A Californian
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Did you hear about this one? Texas Pete hot sauce is apparently NOT made in Texas, and get this - it got one California man so hot that he's taking them to court over it. Texas Pete Hot Sauce Facing Spicy Lawsuit. According...
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
Fort Hood, Texas To Officially Change Name To Honor General Richard Cavazos
The discussion to change the name of Fort Hood, Texas was underway earlier in the year of 2021. Many will recall the reasons for why the name change was put forth, as previously discussed here. Now the Army Base will bear a new name, with January 1st, 2024 being the deadline for the new name.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
Happy Birthday, Big Tex! The State Fair Icon Turns 70
It's hard to believe Big Tex, the biggest tradition at the state fair in Texas, has been around for over 70 years (he's a little older than he looks). He's survived fire, a worldwide pandemic, and multiple makeovers. History of Big Tex. Big Tex made his debut as the official...
Top 25 Safest Colleges in US: These Two Texas Schools on List
Full disclosure: campus safety is something that is very important to me, especially since my oldest child is currently a senior at a college out of state, and my youngest is a high school junior currently trying to decide where to go after graduation. If you're preparing to send your...
Bad Dreams: This Is the Most Common Nightmare for People in Texas
Nice dreams are the best. You wake up smiling or laughing, and usually you're in a good mood for the rest of the morning. Nightmares, on the other hand, are the worst. You might be surprised to know that there are other people having the exact same bad dream as you.
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for October 2022 To Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news if you've been waiting to find out if your emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
