Texas State

Seen These Tattoos? Escaped Coryell County Inmate Still at Large

He's been at large since September, and now Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the list of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Authorities are hoping that by releasing photos of his tattoos posted on social media, Hogan will be captured sooner rather than later. According to KWTX, the escaped inmate has ties to both McGregor and Gatesville, Texas.
GATESVILLE, TX
Beware! Covid-19 Is Still Very Real In Central Texas

I hate that every couple of months I have to do an open letter to Central Texas to explain to them how severe and how dangerous COVID-19 is but most importantly how relevant COVID-19 silliness!. COVID IS STILL HERE IN CENTRAL TEXAS. I am aware that the state of Texas...
Two Texas Cities Make List of Best Southern Food in America

October 11th is Southern Food Heritage Day, a time to loosen your pants and enjoy some of your favorite southern foods, like fried chicken, hush puppies, and buttermilk pie. While Texas is known for a variety of tasty dishes, Restaurant Clicks just dropped a list of the best southern food cities in the country, and two of them are in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas

With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Temple, TX
