ramblinwreck.com
Tech Resurges into Top 10 in AVCA Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Georgia Tech volleyball (13-4, 6-2 ACC) has been ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The White and Gold’s reentry into the top 10 ties the seventh highest ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history, joining the 2003 squad.
ramblinwreck.com
Lee, Sharabura Win Doubles Title at ITA Regionals
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s top-ranked doubles team of Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura took home the ITA Southeast Regional doubles title on Monday. Lee also competed in the singles final. Georgia Tech played host to the five-day tournament at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Singles. In a...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech In Championship at ITA Southeast Regionals
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will compete for the ITA Southeast Regionals doubles and singles titles on Monday after Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura advanced through Sunday’s matches. Lee will compete in the singles final, while Lee and Sharabura will seek the doubles title. Singles.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Advances at ITA Southeast Regionals
THE FLATS – On day three of the ITA Southeast Regionals, Georgia Tech advanced two doubles teams into the main draw semifinals, while Carol Lee and Mahak Jain clinched spots in the quarterfinals of singles. Georgia Tech gained momentum early, pushing two doubles teams into the semifinals. In just...
ramblinwreck.com
Women Place First, Men Take Second at Berry Invite
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech cross country concluded the weekend of competition at the Berry Invite with a first-place finish in the women’s 6K and a second-place finish in the men’s 8K race. Ashley Sechrest led the women to a team win with a third-place time of...
