Artoberfest heads to East Setauket
Save the date! Join Preservation Long Island and the Long Island Museum for an Artoberfest, an afternoon of food, beer, music by Buddy Merriam & Backroads, arts and crafts, and games at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, East Setauket on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m. The event is a celebration of the art of Edward Lange (1846-1912), whose works are currently on view at the Long Island Museum through Dec. 18. Rain date is Oct. 23. Tickets are $20/over 21, $10/under 21, free for ages 5 and under. To order tickets, visit www.preservationlongisland.org. For more information, call 631-692-4664.
Long Island Biennial opens at the Heckscher Museum
Currently on view at the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington is the 2022 Long Island Biennial, a prestigious juried exhibition featuring works by contemporary artists from Suffolk and Nassau Counties. Now in its seventh edition, the Biennial presents a cross section of Long Island contemporary art. “The public will...
Editorial: ‘Tis the season of precaution
Once again, Suffolk County residents find themselves in the midst of hurricane season. Hurricanes Fiona and Ian recently reared their ugly heads. While Long Island was spared, the headlines featuring the wreckage left behind in places such as Puerto Rico and Florida remind us of how devastating these storms can be.
Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
Emma Clark Library to hold Pet food drive through October 31
As part of “The Great Give Back” through Suffolk County libraries, Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will hold a Pet Food Drive through the month of October. They will be accepting new pet supplies (food, blankets, leashes, etc) in the Library lobby. All are welcome to donate (residents or non-residents) during Library hours. Library teen volunteers will then drop off the donated items at various locations. Questions? Call 631-941-4080.
East Setauket- 1790’s Colonial Close To Setauket Harbor!
3 bed, 2 bath, SUPER LOW TAXES. High ceilings, Hardwood plank floors, oversized windows, 3 fireplaces and enclosed front porch. Generator hookup, full walkup attic. 2nd floor legal accessory apartment. New GAS heating system. $575,000 | Web# 3429714. For more information click here.
Cooking Cove: Long Island cauliflower … a harbinger of autumn
Once upon a time, many years ago, the East End of Long Island was densely populated with farms that grew potatoes and cabbages and cauliflower. Even though most of them have become vineyards, there are still a few that continue to produce the original crops, and Long Island cauliflower, whether the familiar white common variety or the purple, green or orange ones that are the harbingers of autumn, tastes virtually the same, although some people say the purple has a slightly nuttier taste. All are members of the cruciferous family which makes them great sources of vitamin C, and purple cauliflower is especially good for the anti-oxidants it contains. Whatever color you choose, you’re in for a veggie treat and a good dose of healthy nutrients.
PSEG LI monitoring the remnants of Hurricane Ian
PSEG Long Island is monitoring the remnants of Hurricane Ian that may impact the service area Saturday through Monday and is following its pre-storm processes to handle any outages that may occur. The weather front is expected to bring showers during the weekend, followed by wind gusts up to 45...
Winners of Gallery North’s juried Outdoor Art Show announced
Gallery North in Setauket hosted its 56th annual Outdoor Art Show & Music Festival on Sept. 17 and 18. The two-day event, which attracted over 5,500 visitors, showcased the works of 106 juried exhibitors offering original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations and clothing .
