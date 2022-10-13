Read full article on original website
Related
csudh.edu
Daily Breeze: South Bay Economic Forecast Predicts Mixed Bag of Financial Fortunes
The South Bay economic forecast has neither ominous storm clouds nor clear skies ahead — but predicts, rather, a moderately sunny future, with some mildly concerning clouds looming. That’s according to the authors of the eighth annual South Bay Economic Forecast and Industry Outlook. The clouds – inflation,...
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0