ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
WITF

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania moves to limit PFAS in drinking water

Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board on Thursday voted 15-3 in favor of a Department of Environmental Protection proposal to establish limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. Election Day 2022: A complete guide to the Nov. 8 election, including how to vote, find your polling place, understand mail ballots, and more

Pennsylvania Election Day in 2022 is Nov. 8. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know before you vote. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

See which ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region have residents who earn the most money

PITTSBURGH — More than a dozen ZIP Codes had median household incomes topping $100,000 in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Looking at data for those postal codes with populations of more than 1,000, published in the annual List of Wealthiest Communities earlier this year, showed incomes rising, with No. 1 Venetia ZIP Code 15367 topping $150,000 at $150,800 in the 2020 Census data, up from the 2019 estimate of $148,269.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Citizens begins to close Giant Eagle branches

PITTSBURGH — Citizens on Tuesday will start the process of closing half of its Giant Eagle branches. Within nine days, 15 will be replaced by Citizens Virtual Assistant kiosks. A second round will begin on Jan. 10. In all, 28 will transition to kiosks and 28 full-service branches will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Warehouse plans to bring up to 550 jobs to the Poconos

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse is breaking ground in the Poconos. Route 940 in Mount Pocono is home to shopping plazas and big-box stores. Now breaking ground this month, it will also house a new 1.2 million square foot warehouse behind the Walmart on Oak Street. The company in charge […]
MOUNT POCONO, PA
butlerradio.com

Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday

Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
WITF

Pa. election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues

The coronavirus and abortion have dominated the conversation surrounding the 2022 race for governor, but the next person who holds that office will make other big health decisions. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Abortion providers focus on expanding telehealth, medication access as they await outcome of Pennsylvania’s governor’s race

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, Pennsylvania abortion providers are retooling their services to offer medication abortions and telehealth. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy