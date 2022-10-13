ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On

Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video

The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Video#Thirsty
ComicBook

Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
TV SERIES
iheart.com

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show

Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
papermag.com

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Is Back for Round Four

After three years of big-budget fashion-meets-music spectacles, the annual Savage x Fenty show is returning for Volume 4, Rihanna confirmed on Instagram today. The entertainer's latest lingerie show will once again be available to stream on Prime Video, beginning November 9. While details on performers and celeb cameos are still under wraps, it's sure to be another star-studded production (past appearances onstage include Normani, Emily Ratajkowski and Erykah Badu).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

‘SNL’ Recap: Megan Thee Stallion Pulled Double Duty And Shook A Whole Lotta Booty

We’re three weeks into this transition season of Saturday Night Live, and clearly, nobody has taken the reins yet as the star of this Season 48 cast, nor has even a point of view emerged to give viewers any indication that anyone is steering this long-running comedy ship. The only certainty is that everyone is getting a chance at some air time, including all of the new cast members. And to be certain, it’s a talented cast. It’s just…to borrow from the metaphorical assets of this week’s host and musical guest, coming off more than a bit flat, and in dire need of a lift. Could Megan Thee Stallion whip this comedy troupe back into shape?
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection

Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and  L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
MOVIES
Louder

Babymetal announce return with new concept album The Other One and brand new shows

Babymetal will release new concept album The Other One next year and perform two shows early next year!. Babymetal have returned from their hiatus and have announced that their first new album in four years will arrive in Spring 2023. The Japanese kawaii metal duo - still formed of singers Su-metal and Moametal following the departure of original member Yuimetal in October 2018 - have been on an extended break following their most recent show at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in April last year.
MUSIC

