We’re three weeks into this transition season of Saturday Night Live, and clearly, nobody has taken the reins yet as the star of this Season 48 cast, nor has even a point of view emerged to give viewers any indication that anyone is steering this long-running comedy ship. The only certainty is that everyone is getting a chance at some air time, including all of the new cast members. And to be certain, it’s a talented cast. It’s just…to borrow from the metaphorical assets of this week’s host and musical guest, coming off more than a bit flat, and in dire need of a lift. Could Megan Thee Stallion whip this comedy troupe back into shape?

