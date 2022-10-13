Read full article on original website
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Death Cab for Cutie possesses aging emo hearts at ACL Fest
Twenty-five years into a massively influential career, lonely hearts collective Death Cab for Cutie proved on Saturday that indie, emo, what have you — this is a rock band that endures in our hearts, “Mr. Brightside”-style. Frontman Ben Gibbard was loose and seemed happy before a Honda...
Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On
Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Nickelback Responds After Going Viral In Thirsty TikToks, And What Year Is It?
Nickelback went viral with some TikToks from fans, and there are so.many. thirsty. videos.
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
iheart.com
Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show
Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
papermag.com
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Is Back for Round Four
After three years of big-budget fashion-meets-music spectacles, the annual Savage x Fenty show is returning for Volume 4, Rihanna confirmed on Instagram today. The entertainer's latest lingerie show will once again be available to stream on Prime Video, beginning November 9. While details on performers and celeb cameos are still under wraps, it's sure to be another star-studded production (past appearances onstage include Normani, Emily Ratajkowski and Erykah Badu).
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
‘SNL’ Recap: Megan Thee Stallion Pulled Double Duty And Shook A Whole Lotta Booty
We’re three weeks into this transition season of Saturday Night Live, and clearly, nobody has taken the reins yet as the star of this Season 48 cast, nor has even a point of view emerged to give viewers any indication that anyone is steering this long-running comedy ship. The only certainty is that everyone is getting a chance at some air time, including all of the new cast members. And to be certain, it’s a talented cast. It’s just…to borrow from the metaphorical assets of this week’s host and musical guest, coming off more than a bit flat, and in dire need of a lift. Could Megan Thee Stallion whip this comedy troupe back into shape?
Watch Geezer Butler Play Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ With Apocalyptica
In Las Vegas this week, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joined Apocalyptica onstage to perform Sabbath's classic "War Pigs." Apocalyptica, the Finnish symphonic metal band, were in Nevada winding down their current U.S. tour with the Norwegian rock act Leprous. The orchestral heavy act, including touring vocalist Franky Perez, also...
Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection
Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
Jimmy Page on the Instruments Used in ‘Stairway to Heaven’
In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page discussed the making of the band's song 'Stairway to Heaven.'
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Changed the English Language
Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' was inspired by a profession which upset people.
14 Behind-The-Scenes Costuming Facts From Iconic Horror Movies
The only thing scarier than professional clown makeup is amateur clown makeup.
Narcity
Simu Liu Hilariously Called Out Ike Barinholtz On 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' & Yikes (VIDEO)
Simu Liu is returning to Celebrity Jeopardy! for the semi-finals, and in a little promo for the episode, he came for fellow contestant Ike Barinholtz. On Saturday, October 15, The Mindy Project actor and comedian shared the moment between him and Liu on his Instagram. "October is the history month...
Narcity
Antoni Porowski Shared The 'Cringey' Lyrics He Wrote In College That 'Didn't Age Well' (VIDEO)
Canadian Queer Eye celeb Antoni Porowski recently visited The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and got a little red in the face when sharing some of the lyrics he wrote for his college band, Silver Spoons. On October 13, the Montreal-born chef chatted with the host about the band that...
BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
Narcity
The Rock Messed Up The Leafs Chant In Toronto Last Night & The Reactions Are LOL (VIDEO)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attended a Toronto Maple Leafs game in Toronto Thursday night and started a brand new chant. The actor and former WWE wrestler was in the 6ix promoting his upcoming movie Black Adam and made quite the splash with a surprise chant at the Leaf's game afterwards.
Babymetal announce return with new concept album The Other One and brand new shows
Babymetal will release new concept album The Other One next year and perform two shows early next year!. Babymetal have returned from their hiatus and have announced that their first new album in four years will arrive in Spring 2023. The Japanese kawaii metal duo - still formed of singers Su-metal and Moametal following the departure of original member Yuimetal in October 2018 - have been on an extended break following their most recent show at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in April last year.
