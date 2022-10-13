Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Higher glyphosate levels in pregnant women associated with lower birth weight in babies
Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are learning more about the effects of herbicide exposure during pregnancy, finding glyphosate in 99 percent of the pregnant women they observed in the Midwest. In the study, published recently in Environmental Health, higher glyphosate levels were associated with lower birth weight and may also lead to higher neonatal intensive care unit admission risk.
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
MedicalXpress
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children
Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
News-Medical.net
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
NBC Chicago
Surge in Cases of RSV, a Virus That Can Severely Sicken Infants, is Filling Hospital Beds
Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks. The virus began circulating in the summer, to doctors' surprise, since it usually peaks in winter. For many kids, RSV symptoms look like a common cold. But for others — young babies...
US News and World Report
Study: Where a Child Lives Is Linked to Life Expectancy
A new study provides further evidence of the significant role socioeconomic and other community factors play in people’s overall health. The study, published this month in JAMA Network Open, found that life expectancy at birth in neighborhoods with “very low opportunity” for children – based on a range of educational, health, environmental, social and economic conditions – was on average more than seven years lower than life expectancy in “very high opportunity” neighborhoods.
smithmountainlake.com
New study links COVID-19 vaccination to a small, temporary change in menstrual cycles
People who got the COVID-19 vaccine reported slightly longer menstrual cycles, but the change was temporary, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Medicine. "Compared with the unvaccinated group, vaccinated individuals had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day with both...
How tall will your children grow up to be? Scientists say DNA gives a better estimate than looking at parents' heights
DNA is a better indicator than parents' height for predicting how tall a child will be, scientists say. The largest ever genetic analysis of height used the DNA of more than five million people from 281 contributing studies. Experts suggest the study plugs a sizeable gap in the understanding of...
For the first time, researchers find that air pollution is making its way into unborn babies
The air we breathe is increasingly toxic. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 99 percent of the global population inhales dirty air that exceeds their guideline limits, air that kills about 6.7 million people each year. For perspective, the WHO estimates that there were between 1.8 and 3 million deaths from COVID-19 in the year 2020. Although with the pandemic, official figures are likely an extreme undercount, the fact remains that air pollution is a prevalent, mostly invisible killer.
FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug, company pushes back￼
The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn't work.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 medical innovations that are a boon to modern healthcare
If there’s something that the pandemic taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an award-winning inflatable stretcher design to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer!
ajmc.com
Examining Cost Effectiveness, Efficacy of Combination Therapies in HIV
Two posters presented at AMCP Nexus 2022 addressed the cost-effectiveness of guideline-recommended integrase strand transfer inhibitor–based triple therapy in people living with HIV, as well as the efficacy of adjuvant lenacapavir in treatment-naïve patients. There are an estimated 1.2 million people living with HIV (PLWH) in the United...
physiciansweekly.com
Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) in HIV Infection
This research aimed to determine whether PROs (patient-reported outcome measures) should be utilized with HIV-positive individuals (PLHIV). To assist in deciding which assertions ought to be substantiated by evidence, a scientific group made up of experts in the technique of PROMs offered their suggestions. Findings about the coverage, applicability, and psychometric features of PROMs in PLHIV were discovered after an exhaustive evaluation of the relevant literature was conducted. In addition, a Delphi survey was conducted to determine whether or not a panel of doctors who are actively practicing their profession and a panel of patient representatives are in general agreement with one another. Even though the Delphi process produced four overarching concepts and ten ideas, it also brought to substantial light disputes both within the collectives and between the perspectives of health professionals and PLHIV. Even though PROMs are effective in improving HIV care, several obstacles still impede medical practitioners from using them on a large scale. It is impossible to deliver treatment centered on the patient until such barriers are removed.
The Weather Channel
Exposure to Air Pollution Linked to Obesity in Midlife Women; Physical Activity May Offset Effects, Finds Study
Scientists are discovering several new ailments triggered by air pollution. A recent study suggests that air pollution is another factor that tips the scale in mid-life women's weight, body mass index, waist circumference and body fat. Researchers from the University of Michigan in the US found that exposure to air...
undark.org
Other Countries Have Reduced Stillbirth Rates. Why Not the U.S.?
In 2021, after five rounds of egg retrieval resulted in just one viable embryo, Tianyan Goellner was pregnant. She was 43 years old, and had tried to conceive without medical intervention with little success, including one early miscarriage. The first few months of her successful IVF pregnancy were uneventful. “But...
MedicalXpress
Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy can safely receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0