Commercial Observer
RXR Puts Five Multifamily Assets on the Market
RXR has put five Class A multifamily properties up for sale, Commercial Observer can first report. In addition to selling its ownership interests in 555Ten and EVGB — two Extell Development rental properties the firm acquired a stake in last year — RXR is selling 475 Clermont in Fort Greene, Brooklyn; Harbor Landing at Garvies Point in Glen Cove, N.Y.; and Atlantic Station in Stamford, Conn.
Russ & Daughters Plans New Eatery at 50 Hudson Yards
Russ & Daughters is coming to Hudson Yards. The famed Lower East Side deli has inked a deal for 4,500 square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, Eater NY first reported last week. The eatery at 415 10th Avenue, near West 34th Street, will feature a seated counter, standing rails, a bagel bakery and event space, along with the option for online ordering and pickup. The counter will become a champagne and caviar bar in the evening. The terms of the deal and the brokers involved were not disclosed.
Manhattan Multifamily Sales Volume Continues to Increase as Possible Inflation Hedge
Sales of multifamily buildings in New York City might be reaching their vertical limit — if there is one — Commercial Observer has learned. The dollar volume of multifamily transactions was up 37 percent annually in the third quarter, according to investment sales firm Ariel Property Advisors. The average dollar volume was also 71 percent above the five-year quarterly average of $2.085 billion.
New York City Enters ‘New Normal’ for Foot Traffic: Report
Less foot traffic in New York City’s downtown areas may be the new normal, according to a report from retail data analytics firm Springboard. Downtown foot traffic in New York City in September was 26.8 percent below the same month in 2019, before the pandemic, and less than the city saw in August 2022, according to the report. The slow recovery to shopping areas including Midtown, SoHo and Fort Greene, Brooklyn, comes even as employers have pushed workers to return to the office this fall.
SwiftConnect Snags CREtech NYC Award and Microsoft Partnership
Last week was a notable one for proptech startup SwiftConnect, as the physical access control company received an award at the CREtech NYC conference, and also announced a partnership with Microsoft. The Stamford, Conn.-based SwiftConnect received the Emerging Startups Grand Prize at CREtech NYC. The recognition came after the company...
