Less foot traffic in New York City’s downtown areas may be the new normal, according to a report from retail data analytics firm Springboard. Downtown foot traffic in New York City in September was 26.8 percent below the same month in 2019, before the pandemic, and less than the city saw in August 2022, according to the report. The slow recovery to shopping areas including Midtown, SoHo and Fort Greene, Brooklyn, comes even as employers have pushed workers to return to the office this fall.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO