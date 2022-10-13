ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cardinalnews.org

PBS show set in Danville airs Saturday

Danville is the setting for a new Blue Ridge PBS show that features internationally known artists who are interviewed by the show’s creator, Brandon Lee Adams, at unique locations around the city. The show, “The Life of a Musician,” is premiering tomorrow. It will air 13 episodes, each with...
DANVILLE, VA
My Fox 8

Meet a sweet, sassy little princess who needs a forever home!

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This pig’s got attitude!. Our pet of the week is Juliet, a sweet and sassy 6-month-old Abyssinian Guinea Pig. The folks at Red Dog Farm say she’s a total princess: constantly the center of attention and a big fan of cuddling with her foster family.
STOKESDALE, NC
cardinalnews.org

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott gives $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, novelist, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation. This gift will support the organization’s mission of catalyzing long-term transformation in the region, according to a release from DRF today. (Disclaimer: The Danville Regional Foundation is one of Cardinal...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville looking to identify thousands of unmarked African American graves

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Freedmen’s Cemetery is the oldest African American graveyard in Danville, nestled behind the National Cemetery on Lee Street. Established in the late 1800s, it was already falling into disarray when Danville Police Deputy Chief Ronald Dean Hairston was a young officer working his beat in the neighborhood. “After visiting it a […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Brightview Health Provides Help For Addiction in Danville, Virginia

Are you moving to Danville Virginia or know anyone in Danville Virginia struggling with drug or alcohol addiction? Real Estate agent David Totten visited BrightView Health to find out what they provide, doing a video for his Youtube channel to inform the community. BrightView Health has a desire to serve people and save lives. BrightView was founded by a doctor, a lawyer, and a businessman who believe we all have the right to change our lives for the better. With this idea, they started an organization they hoped would transform addiction medicine. BrightView is a new kind of addiction treatment center, one that pairs a patient-focused and evidence-based approach with the compassion and commitment to improve as many lives as we can. They are located at 480 Mount Cross Road up near the gas station across the street from Wal-Mart.
DANVILLE, VA
uncg.edu

Meet your 2022 Homecoming Royal Court

This is not your typical Homecoming Court. Eight of UNCG’s brightest students comprise the Royal Court, an honor earned by students who demonstrate academic performance, curricular and co-curricular involvement, contribution to the university and the community, and – of course – Spartan spirit. This weekend at the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTM

Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance

The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lane closures in Greensboro to take effect Oct. 17

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said two lane closures in Greensboro will cause slight traffic delays starting Monday, Oct. 17. One lane of North Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive as they will be working on a water main replacement. Crews will be on...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy