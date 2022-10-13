Read full article on original website
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WSET
Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History remembers an Averett University Professor
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Museum Board and staff are remembering a professor who passed away. Robert Marsh, a professor at Averett University passed away Wednesday after an extended illness the museum said. "We were blessed to call him our friend and supporter. Robert exhibited five times at...
cardinalnews.org
PBS show set in Danville airs Saturday
Danville is the setting for a new Blue Ridge PBS show that features internationally known artists who are interviewed by the show’s creator, Brandon Lee Adams, at unique locations around the city. The show, “The Life of a Musician,” is premiering tomorrow. It will air 13 episodes, each with...
My Fox 8
Meet a sweet, sassy little princess who needs a forever home!
STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This pig’s got attitude!. Our pet of the week is Juliet, a sweet and sassy 6-month-old Abyssinian Guinea Pig. The folks at Red Dog Farm say she’s a total princess: constantly the center of attention and a big fan of cuddling with her foster family.
Danville hopes to beautify city's first Black cemetery
Known as the Freedman Cemetery, the city's nearly 8-acre, first Black cemetery dating back at least 160 years is being examined by the city of Danville for identification of unmarked graves.
caswellmessenger.com
Presentation on Southern Heirloom Apples to be held at local library October 20
It’s harvest time in North Carolina. This means lots of apples for eating and cooking. Apples have long been a staple of Southern agriculture and over a thousand varieties have been cultivated and preserved by farmers over the centuries. The Horne Creek Farm State Historic Site in Pinnacle, North...
cardinalnews.org
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott gives $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation
MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, novelist, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given $13 million to Danville Regional Foundation. This gift will support the organization’s mission of catalyzing long-term transformation in the region, according to a release from DRF today. (Disclaimer: The Danville Regional Foundation is one of Cardinal...
Danville looking to identify thousands of unmarked African American graves
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Freedmen’s Cemetery is the oldest African American graveyard in Danville, nestled behind the National Cemetery on Lee Street. Established in the late 1800s, it was already falling into disarray when Danville Police Deputy Chief Ronald Dean Hairston was a young officer working his beat in the neighborhood. “After visiting it a […]
wfxrtv.com
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
‘It does feel like a miracle’: Greensboro teen begins remembering 5 years after accident caused amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dozen or so college-aged women are lined up to start a 5K race. That isn’t remarkable, but the fact that Caitlin Little is one of them is remarkable. Caitlin’s high school coach knew she’d be a star then came that day five years ago: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Caitlin was at practice […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Brightview Health Provides Help For Addiction in Danville, Virginia
Are you moving to Danville Virginia or know anyone in Danville Virginia struggling with drug or alcohol addiction? Real Estate agent David Totten visited BrightView Health to find out what they provide, doing a video for his Youtube channel to inform the community. BrightView Health has a desire to serve people and save lives. BrightView was founded by a doctor, a lawyer, and a businessman who believe we all have the right to change our lives for the better. With this idea, they started an organization they hoped would transform addiction medicine. BrightView is a new kind of addiction treatment center, one that pairs a patient-focused and evidence-based approach with the compassion and commitment to improve as many lives as we can. They are located at 480 Mount Cross Road up near the gas station across the street from Wal-Mart.
uncg.edu
Meet your 2022 Homecoming Royal Court
This is not your typical Homecoming Court. Eight of UNCG’s brightest students comprise the Royal Court, an honor earned by students who demonstrate academic performance, curricular and co-curricular involvement, contribution to the university and the community, and – of course – Spartan spirit. This weekend at the...
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
WBTM
Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance
The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
WSET
'Outstanding efforts:' Danville Police Department recognizes some of their employees
DANVILLE Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department recognizes some of its employees for outstanding efforts. They first recognized Officer J. S. Stadler for receiving an award. The award "Community Guardian" was given to Stadler the department said. Officer J. S. Stadler responded to a call in reference to...
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
Durham Community Says Goodbye to Murdered 'Violence Interrupter'
Reshaun Cates took one life, but he saved so many more. Cates, in 2009, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a home invasion robbery two years before that left Eva Jacobs, a Cedar Grove woman, mortally injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Cates, after serving nearly 16 years in prison, was...
chathamstartribune.com
MILO simulator lets the public see the streets through the eyes of police
I was shot to death Oct. 7 in a domestic dispute. So were some other members of the media who were invited to try out the Danville Police Department's MILO Range training, as part of its Pass the Perspective program. The MILO Range simulator generates a variety of scenarios, from...
Lane closures in Greensboro to take effect Oct. 17
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said two lane closures in Greensboro will cause slight traffic delays starting Monday, Oct. 17. One lane of North Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive as they will be working on a water main replacement. Crews will be on...
