Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store
The next installment of the "My Unsung Hero" series comes from a man who remembers when an employee at a shoe store helped his wife, who lives with early onset Alzheimer's. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.
NPR
A Far Cry & Shara Nova, 'We are as paper'
Music projects that feature multiple composers often succumb to the too-many-cooks-in-the-kitchen syndrome and can sound disjointed at best, but The Blue Hour is a stunning exception. The 75-minute song cycle flows seamlessly, thanks to a lush, integrated composing style adhered to by Caroline Shaw, Angélica Negrón, Rachel Grimes, Sarah Kirkland Snider and Shara Nova, who sings the entire cycle. The music is gorgeously realized by A Far Cry, the Boston-based chamber orchestra.
‘Babylon’ Going Wide December 23, Ditching Christmas Limited Rollout
You will now be able to see Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt wreak havoc in “Babylon” even earlier this holiday season. Damien Chazelle’s old Hollywood epic “Babylon” has officially ditched its previously limited release rollout for a wide release now on December 23. Originally, “Babylon” was slated for a December 25 limited release, followed by a January 6, 2023 wide release. Instead, the film will open in more than 3,000 theaters nationwide on December 23. Former “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-stars Robbie and Pitt reunite for Chazelle’s star-studded take on the pitfalls of fame and the slow-moving tide of change in...
Paul Mescal Would Like To Get Dinner With Michelle Williams And Anthony Hopkins If That Could Be Arranged
The Normal People actor discusses staring in God's Creatures, how he grew up watching action films, and a deep love of Anthony Hopkins.
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon,’ Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Opens Nationwide on Christmas
Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic “Babylon” will open in theaters across the country on Dec. 23. Paramount initially planned to debut the movie in select theaters on Dec. 25 before expanding it nationwide on Jan. 6. On its new nationwide release date, “Babylon” is playing on the big screen alongside “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” James Cameron’s highly-anticipated “Avatar” sequel, which opens on Dec. 16, is also expected to loom large at multiplexes during the holidays. Set in the late 1920s, “Babylon” puts the spotlight on Brad Pitt as a bonafide leading man...
Comments / 0