Read full article on original website
Related
Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he...
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday
NEW YORK — After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, Major League Baseball postponed the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Cleveland and New York — and the Yankees announced Nestor Cortes will start on short rest Tuesday against the Guardians. Cleveland was...
Comments / 0