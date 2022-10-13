President Joe Biden tried to put a positive spin on a dour inflation report that exceeded forecasts for the month of September. "Fighting this battle every day is a key reason why I ran for president of the United States," Pres. Biden said. "Today's report shows, though, some progress. Overall inflation was 2% over the last three months. That's down from 11% over the prior three months. That's progress."

