Read full article on original website
Bill Julian
4d ago
When something costs more than it did yesterday, last week, last month, or last year. That is reality. Nothing subjective about it.
Reply
4
polly benatti
4d ago
Uhmmm.it's WHEN YOU CAN'T AFFORD THE ONE YOU WANT...but...it's ACTUALLY WORSE...it's BECOMING A RECCESSION which is YOU CAN'T AFFORD ANY OF THEM...
Reply
3
Related
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. consumer inflation on front burner
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
Inflation worse than expected at 8.2% in final preelection report
Inflation clocked in worse than expected at 8.2% for the 12 months ending in September, according to the consumer price index, bad news for the country’s economic health. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday revealed that while it ticked down by one-tenth of a percentage point, inflation is still higher than anticipated and defying the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Here's where stocks and inflation could be headed next after the market's stunning reversal
Good morning, this is Jason Ma and I'm still in shock from Thursday's massive stock market swings after the inflation report, which showed consumer prices rose 8.2% annually in September, ahead of expectations for an 8.1% increase. While the headline rate dipped from 8.3% in August, core inflation accelerated to 6.6% from 6.3%, cementing expectations for more jumbo-sized rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Fed seen driving interest-rates higher as inflation sears
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen delivering another large interest-rate hike in three weeks' time and further rises this year and early next, after a government report showed inflation was stubbornly hot last month despite a historically fast pace of monetary policy tightening so far this year.
AOL Corp
Pres. Biden Tries To Positively Spin Dismal Inflation Report
President Joe Biden tried to put a positive spin on a dour inflation report that exceeded forecasts for the month of September. "Fighting this battle every day is a key reason why I ran for president of the United States," Pres. Biden said. "Today's report shows, though, some progress. Overall inflation was 2% over the last three months. That's down from 11% over the prior three months. That's progress."
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Surging inflation: How to trim $200 from your monthly budget
Limiting subscriptions to streaming services, fitness memberships and knowing when to save money by dining in are some ways to cut down on your monthly budget.
CNET
I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
Annuities: rates on guaranteed pension income soar 44% in a year
Mortgage rates are still soaring, stock markets have been tumbling, and high inflation is eating away at people’s savings. It is pretty grim out there but one financial product – which had been pretty much written off by many people – is looking a lot more tempting than it did a year or two ago.
High Inflation to Persist for 2022, Cooling Next Year
Kiplinger’s Economic Outlooks are written by the staff of our weekly Kiplinger Letter and are unavailable elsewhere. Click here for a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or for more information. Inflation will end 2022 at a still-high 8.0% rate, but should drop to 3.5% by the end of...
ValueWalk
Inflation In September Ran Hotter Than Expected
Americans paid more money in September than expected, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% month-to-month (MoM), which was slightly higher than the Dow Jones 0.3% MoM estimate. Year-over-year (YoY) inflation jumped to 8.2%, approaching all-time highs of the 1980s. Core CPI, which...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
wealthinsidermag.com
Economic Report: Consumer prices jump again and CPI shows little relief from high inflation
The numbers: The U.S. cost of living rose 0.4% in September and pointed to high inflation persisting through the end of the year, reinforcing the view the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively to try to curb rampant price increases. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had...
Inflation gave millions of workers a 3% pay cut in September
Millions of workers received a 3% pay cut in September when accounting for stubbornly and painfully high inflation, which surged faster than expected last month.
msn.com
Some good news: One key driver of inflation is finally showing signs of easing
Rent growth is beginning to cool. But it’s descending from a heck of a peak. Rental prices climbed 7.2% between September 2021 to September of this year, the largest annual increase since 1982, according to consumer price data released Thursday. Overall, shelter costs were also among the most significant drivers in rising consumer prices, along with the cost of food and medical care, the Labor Department said.
The Move Back to $5 Gas
The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
Comments / 3