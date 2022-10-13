Read full article on original website
McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’
McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
ZDNet
McDonald's and Burger King just got a startling message from important customers
There are things I think I know. I think I know that I can jaywalk in some countries, but not others. I think I know that oat milk in coffee tastes like yogurt in tea. And I think I know that younger generations are always ahead of older generations in knowing how the world should be.
Rental Car Worker Cheered for Refusing Service to Customer in Viral Video
A purported Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee in Atlanta denied service to a customer after she allegedly said she'd "beat [his] a**." The employee, Trey Knotts, posted about the experience on TikTok, writing: "Y'all come look at what I have to deal with at work." The video has amassed over 4.7 million views and more than 26,000 comments applauding Knotts's "professionalism." You can watch the full video here.
I’m a former Walmart employee – the secret way we trick people into not stealing from self checkout
A FORMER Walmart employee has revealed the secret way employees trick people into not stealing from the self-checkout. Athenia Camacho revealed workers have a way of quietly stopping shoplifters in their tracks in a viral TikTok video. The mum-of-four explained she used to work at the store and was now...
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger
Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
12tomatoes.com
Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone
Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
A woman sued McDonald's for $13 million, accusing staff at an Alabama restaurant of serving her coffee containing chemicals and then refusing to call 911 after her throat started 'burning'
Sherry Head claimed in the lawsuit that staff refused to let her or emergency responders see the label on the chemical bottle, delaying treatment.
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left disgusted after he catches staff doing this in the restaurant
Food safety and hygiene are the minimum benchmarks that customers expect restaurants to adhere to. While there could be occasional slip-ups that the restaurant might make behind-the-scenes, it is quiet another matter to be caught red-handed by a customer. As reported by The Sun, a customer in a McDonald’s restaurant...
Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business
Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
iheart.com
Walmart Employees Blast Manager For Sleeping With Both Of Them (VIDEO)
Two employees at a Walmart in Georgia did not take kindly to a store manager who was messing around with the both of them at the same time. The two videos were posted on TikTok after Walmart customer Keaira witnessed an argument between two women One woman even grabs the intercome and yells "Attention, all Walmart associates. Wayne from OGP has been having a constant affair. They've been trying to hide it. That's why she wears a mask."
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers
Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
Teen worker gets disciplined for showing up to work on time
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I graduated high school with no intention of attending college. Although I would eventually go to college shortly after I turned thirty, I entered the workforce full-time when I was eighteen. I traded in my part-time job as a grocery store cashier for a full-time job as a bank teller. My new job was within walking distance of my home. That was the only good thing about it.
