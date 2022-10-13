Read full article on original website
NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days
It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused. The suspects caused several hundred...
Report: bullet found in toilet paper at Rockwood home after gunshot heard
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Rockwood man found a bullet inside his toilet paper.
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
Shooting at Alcoa Highway night club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person is dead after a shooting at a night club located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said.
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alliance Brewing Company will play host to the 2022 Glow Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 21, with donations and entries going to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee. The 5K will feature a nighttime run with stations set up to make sure runners are glowing along a lit pathway that...
Knoxville police recover gun, drugs following attempted traffic stop
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elated after the legendary Vols win against Alabama, Tennessee fans stormed the field, tore down the goalpost and tossed it into the Tennessee River. However, one fraternity is claiming it didn’t stay down there. “30 minutes later, it winds up in the back of our...
‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year. As part of their Freedom Tour 2023, Journey will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest TOTO will also be with the band, according to a release. Tickets...
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
Starbucks corporate responds to walkout at Starbucks on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike abruptly closed Saturday after its workers walked out and protested. A spokesperson from Starbucks said, "we fully respect our partner and their right to have their voices heard. We appreciate their unconditional commitment to return to work Sunday morning for the store's opening."
UT Athletics asks for donations for new goalposts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee Athletics asked the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts that fans tore down during celebrations of the Vol’s win against Alabama on Saturday night. It can be noted that Saturday was a bad night...
Coach Josh Heupel: Jaylen McCollough not suspended at this time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel addressed Jaylen McCollough’s status as he spoke to the media on Monday after the Vols’ historic win over Alabama. Safety McCollough was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 9, and charged with aggravated assault for punching a person who entered...
Rise in admissions expected after Vols success; housing concerns remain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All eyes are on the University of Tennessee after the Vols’ historic win against Alabama on Saturday. UT officials are preparing for an increase in applications to attend as a result, Chancellor Donde Plowman told WVLT News. “You have millions of people looking at Tennessee...
Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama
Tennessee Football begging for money after rushing the field is as sad as it gets
For the first time ever, Tennessee fans were able to post an Instagram celebrating a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in what was the game of the year so far in college football. Knoxville was a spectacle on Saturday, setting the scene perfectly for what would be an even better game between two of the best teams in the country.
