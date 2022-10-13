ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by

Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
LEE COUNTY, FL
nypressnews.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Baby born to NJ mom 8 years after her live-saving heart transplant

The heartbeat of infant Colette Crowell was a miracle born out of heartbreak. The 5-month-old baby’s birth came nearly eight years after her mother received a new heart from a Long Island high school football player killed in a freak accident, with his organ transplanted into deathly ill stranger Karen Hill Crowell to save her life.
nypressnews.com

The movement to expand Idaho’s border into Oregon

In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
OREGON STATE
nypressnews.com

Swickard Auto Group expands footprint in Alaska

The dealership was Swickard Auto’s first acquisition since it bought two General Motors dealerships, in Anchorage and Palmer, Alaska, in December 2021, Gates confirmed. “It was an opportunity to expand the footprint in Alaska, which we liked,” Gates told Automotive News. It marks the second Porsche and Volkswagen...
ANCHORAGE, AK
nypressnews.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy