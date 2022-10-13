Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
nypressnews.com
California inmate dies in prison attack, making him third in 11 days: police
Two inmates at a Northern California prison killed another inmate on Friday, authorities said, the third instance in under two weeks that an inmate was killed while jailed in the state. The latest killing happened at High Desert State Prison, officials said. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40,...
nypressnews.com
Florida county sees spike in deadly infections caused by
Recovery efforts are underway in southwestern Florida as communities face a range of new challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Along with the property damage that rendered homes inhabitable and displaced thousands of residents, people across the state are grappling with environmental hazards that could pose serious health threats.
nypressnews.com
Minnesota man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond: court documents
A Minnesota convicted felon is accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend while out on bond. Tylynne Lashawn Wilson, 40, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend in Minneapolis and fired 12 shots at her on Monday in the presence of their son, according to FOX 9. Minneapolis police...
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
nypressnews.com
Baby born to NJ mom 8 years after her live-saving heart transplant
The heartbeat of infant Colette Crowell was a miracle born out of heartbreak. The 5-month-old baby’s birth came nearly eight years after her mother received a new heart from a Long Island high school football player killed in a freak accident, with his organ transplanted into deathly ill stranger Karen Hill Crowell to save her life.
nypressnews.com
The movement to expand Idaho’s border into Oregon
In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
nypressnews.com
Swickard Auto Group expands footprint in Alaska
The dealership was Swickard Auto’s first acquisition since it bought two General Motors dealerships, in Anchorage and Palmer, Alaska, in December 2021, Gates confirmed. “It was an opportunity to expand the footprint in Alaska, which we liked,” Gates told Automotive News. It marks the second Porsche and Volkswagen...
nypressnews.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
