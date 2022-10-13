Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
They Do: Feeling the chemistry in ethics class
Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present “They Do,” a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. Getting married? We want to hear all about your love story and share it with the RoundTable community. This is a free service of storytelling by the RoundTable.
evanstonroundtable.com
Photos: Hundreds rally for abortion rights at Evanston protest
More than 200 people turned out at noon Sunday, Oct. 16, many wearing pink and carrying signs declaring, “Abortion is a healthcare right,” and “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.” They were there to protest the U.S. Supreme Courts roll back in June of the constitutional right to an abortion.
evanstonroundtable.com
Pianist Matthew Hagle will perform “Brahms and his Contemporaries” at Nichols Concert Hall Nov. 5
Music Institute of Chicago piano faculty and well-known Chicago musical artist Matthew Hagle returns to Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. with “Brahms and His Contemporaries,” an evening of late 19th and early 20th century short piano works. Inspired by the...
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 board names newest member
The Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board unanimously appointed Mya Wilkins to the seat formerly held by Anya Tanyavutti during a special meeting held Monday afternoon. The board picked Wilkins from a pool of 12 applicants who had also applied for a previous vacancy left open when former Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon resigned in August. In September, the remaining board members chose Tracy Olasimbo, the Evanston Public Library family engagement coordinator and a District 65 parent, to take Weatherspoon’s place.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston lets the dogs out – and onto the beach
As dog-themed music played from a speaker on Saturday, Mary Rosinski, one of the people working with the city to get the dog beach reopened, said she was nervous that there wouldn’t be a large crowd for the official reopening, especially since the announcement went out just a few days earlier.
evanstonroundtable.com
Walker School gets moving on Walk to School Day
Walker Elementary students, staff and parents joined others across the globe to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 11. Kindergarten through fifth grade students gathered at Central Park in Skokie, 9350 Central Park Ave., on a beautiful fall morning to get some steps in and promote the importance of safe routes to school.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS girls tennis finishes season by taking fifth at sectionals
The quarterfinal doubles match for Evanston’s Maddie Pollard and Linden Wadsworth lasted two and a half hours Saturday at the Class 2A Niles West Sectional tournament. But a 4-0 lead in the second set seemed to slip away in the blink of an eye. The Evanston duo fell one...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Let’s lower the temperature on our politics
Despite the political polarization rocking our nation, 69% of both Democrats and Republicans actually agree on something: our democracy is in danger of collapse. So why is this issue not being addressed by every candidate running for office?. Because they are not being held accountable. Rancorous political behavior has taken...
evanstonroundtable.com
School bus aides may get raise in District 65
After giving bus drivers a pay raise over the summer while struggling to hire enough of them, Evanston/Skokie District 65 is now debating an increase in the hourly wage for bus aides, as well, in the hopes that higher pay could attract more workers. At the latest meeting of the...
Comments / 0