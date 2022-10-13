Montgomery School Board candidates had an opportunity to introduce themselves to voters via television, live stream, and on-demand during a forum held at Montgomery High School on Tuesday, October 11. The six candidates who participated offered similar views on ensuring school safety, retaining teachers during a time when many are leaving the profession, and boosting social-emotional support for students who were forced to learn via a laptop for almost two years because of the pandemic.

MONTGOMERY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO