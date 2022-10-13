Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
Suspicious Activity Reported Near Morristown SchoolMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morris County Proclaims October Arts & Humanities MonthMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Indecent Exposure Arrest in Montgomery Township
A juvenile reported to Montgomery police that an unknown male pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her as she was walking by him in unidentified Montgomery Township school during an extracurricular event on Saturday, October 1. Shuai Shen of Princeton. He is not a parent or an employee...
A Return to Art
The Montgomery Arts Council is looking forward to its upcoming second “A Return to Art” exhibit and sale, featuring local and regional New Jersey artists. After drawing several hundred attendees from around the region last year, along with positive feedback from the artists who participated, the arts council is planning on making this an annual event.
Monty School Board Candidates Answer Voters' Questions, Define Issues & Clarify Their Positions
Montgomery School Board candidates had an opportunity to introduce themselves to voters via television, live stream, and on-demand during a forum held at Montgomery High School on Tuesday, October 11. The six candidates who participated offered similar views on ensuring school safety, retaining teachers during a time when many are leaving the profession, and boosting social-emotional support for students who were forced to learn via a laptop for almost two years because of the pandemic.
Every Button Has a Story
Are you a collector? Did you love poking into your grandmother’s button box? The New Jersey State Button Society (NJSBS) offers nine opportunities to discover the fascination of collectible clothing buttons this month. Button collector Barbara Figge Fox of Skillman says: “Whether you are fascinated with their artistic quality,...
Princeton Montessori School in Monty Goes 90% Solar
Princeton Montessori School, located on Cherry Valley Road in Montgomery, is pleased to announce that its campus is now powered primarily by solar energy. After a year-long process, including research, procurement and installation, the school - which serves approximately 200 students from infancy through 8th grade - flipped the switch to solar last month and is proud to be getting 90% of its energy from the sun.
Planet Networks Broadband May Come to Monty
Montgomery Township Committee heard a presentation recently from Robert Boyle, the founder and CEO of Planet Networks — an Internet service provider. Boyle said his company provides high-speed fiber Internet to “hard to reach” places. “Almost everyone has heard of Verizon Fios, which is the gold standard,” he said. “We use the same technology. We’re just not Verizon.”
Jarrett Quick, Candidate for Montgomery Township Committee 2022
Contract administrator for the State of New Jersey (Department of Children and Families) since 2012. Also, a referee for adult men’s recreational ice hockey. Earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from New England College. Family/Personal:. Jarrett Quick, 39, lived in Hillsborough most of his life. He moved...
Vincent Barragan, Candidate for Montgomery Township Committee 2022
Global corporate finance, Johnson & Johnson. School in 1996. He earned a certificate of completion from the U.S. Army ROTC program at Fordham University, where he was a member of the National Society of Pershing Rifles. He completed his bachelor’s degree at the New York University School of Business. He...
Ayush Nallapally, Candidate for Montgomery Township Committee 2022
Rutgers University student, majoring in political science and public policy. He expects to graduate in 2025. Ayush Nallapally began his political journey working for Senator Joseph Lagana, Assemblywoman Lisa Swain and Assemblyman. Chrisopher Tully of the 38th Legislative District, focusing on constituent services and public. policy implementation. He followed that...
Run with Rotary and Montgomery FunFest Are Back!
The Rotary Club of Montgomery/Rocky Hill and the Montgomery Business Association are pleased to announce the return of two iconic community events. After a two-year hiatus, the Run with Rotary and the Montgomery FunFest are back. These two great events will take place together on one great day: Sunday, October 2, from 10 am to 3 pm at Skillman Park in Montgomery Township.
ABOUT
The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.https://www.themontynews.org/
