Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Indiana Court of Appeals coming to Batesville
Oct. 17—BATESVILLE — The Court of Appeals of Indiana's civics education outreach program, Appeals on Wheels, is coming to Batesville High School at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 20. The event is open to the public and the audience will have a chance to ask the judges questions about...
YAHOO!
Kemp, Abrams clash over gun laws in Georgia gubernatorial debate
At the Georgia gubernatorial debate on Monday night, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp argued over background checks for gun purchases in the state. Ad•ClearBridge Investments. Ad•BeverlyHills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler. Ad•Capital One Shopping. Ad•Easy Breathe, Inc. Ad•Guardio. Ad•Plexus | Search.
YAHOO!
Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Beech Island
Oct. 17—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found dead in the the road in Beech Island. Investigators were called Monday morning to the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road for a death investigation, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
YAHOO!
Abrams pushes Kemp on racial equity gap during Georgia gubernatorial debate
At the Georgia gubernatorial debate on Monday night, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams questioned Republican Gov. Brian Kemp about his plans to close the racial equity gap for minority-owned businesses. Ad•ClearBridge Investments. Ad•FreeRateUpdate.com. Ad•BeverlyHills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler. Ad•LeafFilter Partner. Ad•OnlineShoppingTools. Ad•Kinetic Pro.
YAHOO!
High school softball: Elite left-hander Nikki Harris has Flowery Branch thinking about postseason run
Oct. 17—Nikki Harris' high school softball career has always been about more than just mere numbers. That said, the Flowery Branch pitcher has put up plenty of impressive numbers throughout that career. And last week, Harris put of another impressive number, and reached a milestone, by recording the 600th...
Comments / 0