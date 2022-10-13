ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
utdailybeacon.com

Several Vols nab SEC honors following win over Alabama

Three members of the Tennessee Volunteers football team received SEC honors this week following the monumental win over Alabama (52-49) Saturday. The Vols broke a 15 year losing streak with the final field goal kicked by Vols’ senior Chase McGrath. SEC Offensive Player of the Week went to Jaylin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Vols move up to No. 3 in AP Poll following win over Alabama

Tennessee is a top-three team in the country once again. The Vols moved up three spots to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll after a 52-49 win over Alabama on a last-second field goal. The win was the Vols' first over Alabama since 2006. The Vols also received...
KNOXVILLE, TN

