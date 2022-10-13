Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
Several Vols nab SEC honors following win over Alabama
Three members of the Tennessee Volunteers football team received SEC honors this week following the monumental win over Alabama (52-49) Saturday. The Vols broke a 15 year losing streak with the final field goal kicked by Vols’ senior Chase McGrath. SEC Offensive Player of the Week went to Jaylin...
utdailybeacon.com
Vols move up to No. 3 in AP Poll following win over Alabama
Tennessee is a top-three team in the country once again. The Vols moved up three spots to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll after a 52-49 win over Alabama on a last-second field goal. The win was the Vols' first over Alabama since 2006. The Vols also received...
