A Puna man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing a weapon at an occupied vehicle on Friday afternoon. Hawai‘i police describe the incident, which occurred on Highway 11 near the intersection of Highway 130, as a domestic. According to HPD, Puna patrol officers responded to a report from a female that 45-year-old Jarrett Kaimoku Kaneshiro fired a handgun at her vehicle while she was inside.

VOLCANO, HI ・ 5 HOURS AGO