bigislandnow.com
New water service installation to impact traffic on part Highway 130 in Puna
Motorists driving this week on a part of Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) in Puna should expect delays. County crews will be working on a portion of the roadway from Paradise Drive to Orchid Land Drive in Pāhoa from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21 to install new water service. Police and message boards will be stationed on the roadway to inform motorists.
County to launch parking fee pilot program at popular West Hawai‘i beach park
Hawai‘i County is launching a one-year pilot program to implement a non-resident parking fee at Kahaluʻu Beach Park, effective Dec. 1. This pilot project, managed in conjunction with the non-profit The Kohala Center, TKC, will seek to address several of the top priorities as articulated in the HTA Hawaiʻi Island Destination Management Action Plan (DMAP) and Hawaiʻi Island’s 2020-2025 Tourism Strategic Plan by supporting the maintenance, enhancement, and protection of Kahaluʻu Bay’s natural resources, ‘āina-based education, and community-driven stewardship.
Hawaiian Home Lands to offer revocable permits for three 100-acre parcels in Honomū
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has launched a Revocable Permit pilot program that will offer short-term land uses on three of its parcels in order to assess the program’s outreach and application process. Completion of the pilot program and associated evaluation will be presented to the Hawaiian Homes...
Report: State of Hawaiʻi has highest earning hotel businesses in country
As the hospitality industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the US market currently valued at a staggering $93 billion, new data reveals that Hawaiʻi has the highest-earning hotel businesses, according to the Hotel Tech Report, a global research platform for hotel technology. HotelTechReport analyzed industry data...
Big Island weekly lane closures: Oct. 15-21
Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly lane closures for Oct. 15-21. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — VOLCANO ROAD/MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) — KURTISTOWN. Single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) possible in either direction between...
Laʻaloa Beach’s parking lot to reopen as part of County’s renovation and preservation plans
For five years, the parking lot at Laʻaloa Beach County Park in Kailua-Kona has been gated after the State Historic Preservation Division and community members demanded the protection of a sacred heiau and seven other historical sites. The County now is moving forward with its latest version of the...
Former West Hawai‘i police officer honored for solving Kona thefts
A former West Hawai‘i police officer recently received honors for his diligent efforts in solving two thefts in Kona. Conrad Iranon was named Officer of the Month for September by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee during an awards ceremony Oct. 12. His sister, Michelle Keawe, accepted the award on his behalf.
Hawai‘i police seek help finding 15-year-old runaway
A 15-year-old girl previously reported as a runaway and located last week has run away again, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Uilani Ahuna was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and floral print bike shorts.
Puna man faces attempted murder charge following domestic incident
A Puna man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing a weapon at an occupied vehicle on Friday afternoon. Hawai‘i police describe the incident, which occurred on Highway 11 near the intersection of Highway 130, as a domestic. According to HPD, Puna patrol officers responded to a report from a female that 45-year-old Jarrett Kaimoku Kaneshiro fired a handgun at her vehicle while she was inside.
