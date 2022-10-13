Longtime general manager of 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith is stepping away from the team after three seasons with the organization. “After multiple rounds of talks with management before Worlds, it was clear that the shared vision of the kind of League of Legends program we wanted to build together in 2019 no longer fit the goals and aspirations of 100T in 2023,” PapaSmithy said on Twitter today. “Ultimately, this meant supporting our LCS team through Worlds and then going our separate ways.”

7 HOURS AGO