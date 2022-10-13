Read full article on original website
Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory
Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
‘I received offers’: 23savage talks original OG chance, how his T1 run ended in flames, and Talon at TI11
It’s been a hectic Dota 2 year for 23savage. The 20-year-old position one player started off the year under T1’s banner, but was later moved to the inactive roster in February. 23savage isn’t one to sit around, as he joined Talon Esports soon after he cut ties with T1’s active roster.
PSG.LGD’s Swiss Army knife: Ame selects a dozen unique heroes in a row at TI11
With over 120 heroes in Dota 2, no match is bound to be the same. Versatility separates great players from the good ones and PSG.LGD’s Ame has already been showing off his vast hero pool in The International 2022’s group stages. LGD have drafted 12 unique heroes in...
LCK domination: Gen.G pull off Group D reversal with double RNG triumph to lock Worlds 2022 finals seeds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCK and the LPL have completely obliterated the competition in the group stage of the...
Chinese teams are all over the place at Dota 2’s The International 2022 and their fans are starting to worry
So far, The International 11 has been a whirlwind for Chinese Dota 2 fans. Not only was their nation dethroned for having the highest number of players representing their country for the first time in the event’s history, but the teams have had some ups and downs in the group stage.
OG had to wait 2 hours to get destroyed by Team Liquid at TI11
Throughout the TI11 group stage playoffs, we have already been treated to a variety of great games from several top-tier Dota 2 teams across the world. While there have been several upsets and many stalemates throughout these games, none left as much impression on the players and the audience as the OG-Liquid series today.
Royal Never Give Up forced to forfeit TI11 game against PSG.LGD due to emergency medical issues
Lu Yao, better known to Dota 2 players and fans as Somnus—one of the top midlaners in the game today and part of team Royal Never Give Up as their position two—has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. This comes off the back of two PCR tests that showed things were not looking good for Somnus. RNG later released a statement regarding the issue.
Best players and teams who missed out on Dota 2’s The International 2022
"All that matters, perishes with me." With The International 2022’s Last Chance Qualifiers wrapping up, the last teams to participate in the event were decided. There were 20 slots in the event, a number that might look high but nowhere enough to include all the best players and teams from around the world.
TI11 enters the wasteland with Tundra Esports, Team Secret putting on a show
With hell breaking loose in Group A today and Evil Geniuses becoming the first team to qualify for The International 2022’s main event, it was a comparatively calm day in Group B. Unlike in its sister group, the race for the top seed is still on and anything below that could shift dramatically depending on the final day of matches taking place tomorrow.
100 Thieves’ League GM PapaSmithy steps away from organization after 3 LCS seasons
Longtime general manager of 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith is stepping away from the team after three seasons with the organization. “After multiple rounds of talks with management before Worlds, it was clear that the shared vision of the kind of League of Legends program we wanted to build together in 2019 no longer fit the goals and aspirations of 100T in 2023,” PapaSmithy said on Twitter today. “Ultimately, this meant supporting our LCS team through Worlds and then going our separate ways.”
‘It’s some North American anger’: Gorgc and YapzOr talk Quinn’s playstyle in Dota 2
Quinn Callahan, better known to the Dota 2 audience as Quinn, is a Dota 2 professional player currently playing for Soniqs Esports. Quinn has played for a variety of well-known teams in the past, especially for being a Spirit player (Ember Spirit, Void Spirit, Storm Spirit) in the mid-lane as a position two. Most recently, he was part of Quincy Crew before the team was acquired by Soniqs Esports.
Chaos unfolds with Hokori stepping up and Chinese teams facing health concerns in TI11’s group stage
Group A is where the action has been since the first day of TI11’s group stage. As the more stacked of the two groups, fans have witnessed Evil Geniuses rampaging start to the tournament, a surprising South American uprising, and two Chinese teams facing issues that have nothing to do with the game of Dota 2.
Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
B stands for balanced: Team Aster, Secret, Spirit and Thunder Awaken lead a close race at TI11
The production quality of The International 2022 might be up for debate, but it takes no points from the high-level Dota 2 gameplay presented so far in the event. Today marked the first official day of TI11, and two groups of ten teams battled it out for the best seedings leading up to the playoffs.
Fnatic moves one step closer to full 2023 VALORANT roster with ex-Guild pick-up
Fnatic’s VALORANT roster has been bolstered with the newest addition of the former Guild Esports player, Leo “Leo” Jannesson. Fnatic’s newest player will be taking one of the spots left vacant after the removal of James “Mistic” Orfila and Enzo “Enzo” Mestarion from the international roster. The squad was one of the stronger performing teams during the recent VALORANT Champions 2022.
How to watch TFT 7.5 NA Last Chance Qualifier: Format, players, and schedule
Riot Games will have a Teamfight Tactics Last Chance Qualifier for Set 7.5 in the North American region, showcasing players competing for two final spots in the Dragonlands Regional Finals. A total of 16 TFT players will compete in the Uncharted Realms NA Last Chance Qualifier, scheduled to take place...
Unrivaled geniuses: Evil Geniuses dominate TI11’s opening day with undefeated record
First to win, first to stay on top. Evil Geniuses opened up The International 2022 with three straight wins over some of the world’s most powerful Dota 2 teams. Group A features top finishers from China, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia, along with impressive rosters like Gaimin Gladiators and Royal Never GIve Up. This lineup made it the proverbial “group of death” before even considering some of the wild storylines that have already made their way into the event’s narrative on opening day.
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
‘We won’t keep it for sure’: Xakoda confident Virtus.pro will shuffle Dota 2 roster after TI11 failure
Virtus.pro failed to qualify for Dota 2’s The International 11 after falling short of the mark at The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifier. They lost to Team Secret in the Upper Bracket Final and Team Liquid in the Lower Bracket Final, who both ended up qualifying for the prestigious event.
