Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory
Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
‘I received offers’: 23savage talks original OG chance, how his T1 run ended in flames, and Talon at TI11
It’s been a hectic Dota 2 year for 23savage. The 20-year-old position one player started off the year under T1’s banner, but was later moved to the inactive roster in February. 23savage isn’t one to sit around, as he joined Talon Esports soon after he cut ties with T1’s active roster.
Xiaohu’s Akali cuts down flickering LCS hopes at Worlds 2022 with heartbreaking victory over 100 Thieves
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Well, North American League of Legends fans, the curtain has finally closed on the region at...
Losers of groups had an abysmal record versus teams who advanced to the knockout stage of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship came to a conclusion yesterday,...
After all that, the LCS actually won the head-to-head against LEC at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCS, despite failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
Comp believes Rogue can go far at Worlds 2022 if they fix one part of their gameplay
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After an eventful week full of North America disrupting Europe’s chances at the 2022 League of...
DWG KIA get the all-clear ahead of Worlds 2022 knockout stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DWG KIA have recovered from COVID-19 after several players and staff tested positive for the virus...
LCK domination: Gen.G pull off Group D reversal with double RNG triumph to lock Worlds 2022 finals seeds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCK and the LPL have completely obliterated the competition in the group stage of the...
Global Esports signs 3 more VALORANT players for VCT 2023
Indian organization Global Esports has acquired the services of South Korean duo Kim “t3xture” Na-ra and Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, and Laotian player Michael Wronski today, effectively expanding its VALORANT roster to 10 players. The arrivals of t3xture, Bazzi, and WRONSKI come after the Global Esports’ splash...
Here are the matchups for Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 50 games across eight electric days in New York, the group stage of the League...
One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
Gotham Knights will have major FPS limitations on consoles
Gotham Knights, WB Games Montréal’s next exclusive game for the new generation, will not be able to exceed 30 FPS on consoles, even at its maximum settings, and there will not be a performance mode. Fleur Marty, executive producer of Gotham Knights, shared the information via the game’s...
Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech
The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
PSG.LGD’s Swiss Army knife: Ame selects a dozen unique heroes in a row at TI11
With over 120 heroes in Dota 2, no match is bound to be the same. Versatility separates great players from the good ones and PSG.LGD’s Ame has already been showing off his vast hero pool in The International 2022’s group stages. LGD have drafted 12 unique heroes in...
The winners and losers of the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCK representatives took no prisoners in the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
Chinese teams are all over the place at Dota 2’s The International 2022 and their fans are starting to worry
So far, The International 11 has been a whirlwind for Chinese Dota 2 fans. Not only was their nation dethroned for having the highest number of players representing their country for the first time in the event’s history, but the teams have had some ups and downs in the group stage.
Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
OG had to wait 2 hours to get destroyed by Team Liquid at TI11
Throughout the TI11 group stage playoffs, we have already been treated to a variety of great games from several top-tier Dota 2 teams across the world. While there have been several upsets and many stalemates throughout these games, none left as much impression on the players and the audience as the OG-Liquid series today.
Royal Never Give Up forced to forfeit TI11 game against PSG.LGD due to emergency medical issues
Lu Yao, better known to Dota 2 players and fans as Somnus—one of the top midlaners in the game today and part of team Royal Never Give Up as their position two—has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. This comes off the back of two PCR tests that showed things were not looking good for Somnus. RNG later released a statement regarding the issue.
