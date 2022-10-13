ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory

Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
dotesports.com

Comp believes Rogue can go far at Worlds 2022 if they fix one part of their gameplay

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After an eventful week full of North America disrupting Europe’s chances at the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com

DWG KIA get the all-clear ahead of Worlds 2022 knockout stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DWG KIA have recovered from COVID-19 after several players and staff tested positive for the virus...
dotesports.com

Global Esports signs 3 more VALORANT players for VCT 2023

Indian organization Global Esports has acquired the services of South Korean duo Kim “t3xture” Na-ra and Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, and Laotian player Michael Wronski today, effectively expanding its VALORANT roster to 10 players. The arrivals of t3xture, Bazzi, and WRONSKI come after the Global Esports’ splash...
dotesports.com

Here are the matchups for Worlds 2022 quarterfinals

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 50 games across eight electric days in New York, the group stage of the League...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Gotham Knights will have major FPS limitations on consoles

Gotham Knights, WB Games Montréal’s next exclusive game for the new generation, will not be able to exceed 30 FPS on consoles, even at its maximum settings, and there will not be a performance mode. Fleur Marty, executive producer of Gotham Knights, shared the information via the game’s...
dotesports.com

Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech

The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
dotesports.com

The winners and losers of the Worlds 2022 group stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCK representatives took no prisoners in the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com

Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
dotesports.com

Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
dotesports.com

OG had to wait 2 hours to get destroyed by Team Liquid at TI11

Throughout the TI11 group stage playoffs, we have already been treated to a variety of great games from several top-tier Dota 2 teams across the world. While there have been several upsets and many stalemates throughout these games, none left as much impression on the players and the audience as the OG-Liquid series today.
dotesports.com

Royal Never Give Up forced to forfeit TI11 game against PSG.LGD due to emergency medical issues

Lu Yao, better known to Dota 2 players and fans as Somnus—one of the top midlaners in the game today and part of team Royal Never Give Up as their position two—has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. This comes off the back of two PCR tests that showed things were not looking good for Somnus. RNG later released a statement regarding the issue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy