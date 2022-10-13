ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcbe.org

Franklinton: Floodwall to Future

In 1795, the Commonwealth of Virginia employed Lucas Sullivant to survey the Central Ohio portion of the Virginia Military District. Sullivant surveyed the western side of the Scioto River at the confluence of the Olentangy and Scioto Rivers. This area became known as Franklinton and is today the oldest part of Columbus. Franklinton’s mix of residential streets and former industrial areas is now home to five parks, art galleries and event spaces, and some 36,000 residents. The current resurgence of Franklinton was made possible by the 2004 completion of the Franklinton Floodwall, a seven-mile-long barrier which has helped Franklinton reinvent itself. With a panel of key neighborhood stakeholders, we unpack what’s happening today in a resurgent Franklinton.
Alysse Gafkjen shares the memories and stories behind her music portraits

In this episode, we take a journey with music photographer Alysse Gafkjen. Born and raised in Ohio, the Columbus College of Art & Design grad carved out her own path merging two of her passions - music and photography. A new exhibit in Columbus celebrates a decade of her music portraits of artists that include Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Billy Gibbons and ZZ Top, Marty Stuart, Duane Eddy, Keith Urban, Yola, and The Highwomen. An opening reception for Sound In Frame takes place October 15 in Columbus at The Mansion 731 from 5 to 8pm. More details on that in the pdf below. Here on Music Journeys, Gafkjen shares how the love of music and photography started and merged, what she's learned over the years, and some of the behind the scenes accounts of her favorite shoots. Thanks for listening.
