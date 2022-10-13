In this episode, we take a journey with music photographer Alysse Gafkjen. Born and raised in Ohio, the Columbus College of Art & Design grad carved out her own path merging two of her passions - music and photography. A new exhibit in Columbus celebrates a decade of her music portraits of artists that include Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Billy Gibbons and ZZ Top, Marty Stuart, Duane Eddy, Keith Urban, Yola, and The Highwomen. An opening reception for Sound In Frame takes place October 15 in Columbus at The Mansion 731 from 5 to 8pm. More details on that in the pdf below. Here on Music Journeys, Gafkjen shares how the love of music and photography started and merged, what she's learned over the years, and some of the behind the scenes accounts of her favorite shoots. Thanks for listening.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO