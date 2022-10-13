Read full article on original website
Two big moments
OXFORD | Giving up 448 rushing yards is certainly the main reason Auburn lost by two touchdowns at Ole Miss Saturday. But the Tigers had 301 rushing yards of their own and there were a couple of key plays that also played a big part in their demise. The first...
BMatt’s Monday musings
AUBURN | Not getting blown out at Ole Miss almost felt like a win for Auburn. That’s the current state of the program, which is now 9-11 under Bryan Harsin including 4-11 against Power 5 opponents. That doesn’t come close to meeting Gus Malzahn’s definition of solid.
McCready: Rebels get to 7-0 but there's lots of room for improvement
OXFORD — At some point, it’s going to bite Ole Miss. After Auburn scored on consecutive drives to cut the Rebels’ lead to 21-14, ESPN’s Billy Connelly, best known for his statistical analysis of college football, tweeted: “We’re making Auburn-Ole Miss about Auburn for obvious reasons, but it’s certainly fitting Ole Miss’ ‘Look like the best team in the country, then take 20 minutes off’ tendencies.”
Atrocious run defense dooms Auburn
Oxford | It was a generationally bad game against the run for Auburn. In their 48-34 loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers allowed the Rebels to run for 448 yards on Saturday making it the most rushing yards Auburn has allowed since at least 1999, the latest the stats go back.
FINAL: Ole Miss 48, Auburn 34
OXFORD | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 9 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. ** The game was delayed 40 minutes due to lightning in the area. ** The Rebels took a 48-34 lead on a 41-yard TD run by Quinshon Judkins with 6:26 left in the 4th quarter.
