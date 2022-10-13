Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
Middletown School Committee Forum on Oct. 20
Candidate Forums continue this Thursday, October 20th with a forum at Innovate Newport featuring the candidates for Middletown School Committee. The public is invited to attend in-person or tune in via the link provided below. The forum is hosted by Involve Newport, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Newport This Week and the League of Women Voters and begins at 6:30 p.m at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
reportertoday.com
Nora Joan Thomas
Big sister Amelia and big brother Patrick wish to announce the birth of baby sister Nora Joan Thomas. Nora was born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island on September 21, 2022. Nora was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Their parents are Joshua and Jessica Thomas from Fall River, Mass. Grandparents are Debra Dumitriu of Chepachet, Rhode Island; and Michael and Denise Thomas of Rehoboth, Mass.
On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food. They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive […]
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
New Bedford’s Scott Pemberton Makes Dream of a Gourmet Hot Dog Shop a Reality
In a dog-eat-dog world, it's rejuvenating to see people willing to open their own mom-and-pop business. Scott Pemberton just started a gourmet hot dog specialty shop called Oh My Dawg in New Bedford's North End, on Acushnet Avenue across from the Wilks Library in the former E-Z Rent-a-Car location. Known...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
newportthisweek.com
Real Estate Transactions from October 3 to October 7
Real Estate Transactions from October 3 to October 7. 61 Second St. was sold by Nicole Cashman to Daniel Petashnick for $1,475,000. 1517 Capella South was sold by Howard Schaffer, Successor Trustee of the Shirley Mintz Trust to David Maclean & Rosalind Vaz-Maclean for $940,000. 31 Coddington Whf. Unit 20...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
nerej.com
Bellino of Lila Delman Compass sells 250 Ocean Rd. for $5.925 million
Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass brokered the sale of 250 Ocean Rd., which was pending sale after just four days on the market and ultimately closed for $400,000 over the original listing price.* Ruth Bellino, sales associate and local office manager, represented the buyer. Midge Berkery, sales associate with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.
fallriverreporter.com
Maintenance work taking place on the Braga Bridge in Fall River, Somerset, expected to impact traffic
FALL RIVER/SOMERSET – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it will be conducting maintenance work on the Braga Bridge carrying I-195 over the Taunton River in Fall River and Somerset. Work is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, and is expected to be completed by 3:00 p.m.
Woonsocket Call
Man takes power trip at fall fest
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
Block Island Times
Ted Turner, outlier
In 1977, a character named Robert E. “Ted” Turner was the skipper of the 12-meter racing yacht Courageous, as she competed for the America’s Cup off Newport, Rhode Island. (I’m writing this column 150 meters from where the boats were docked at Bannister’s Wharf.) Turner is an interesting guy who thinks outside the box. He’s also a very competitive sort. He is aggressive. Turner was known as The Mouth from the South, Terrible Ted, and.
GoLocalProv
Family of Former Providence Journal Owners Battle Over Control of Tens of Millions in Family Trusts
When the Providence Journal Company was sold in 1997 for $1.5 billion, the Metcalf family was a massive financial winner. The family was a major shareholder in the media company. Patriarchs of the family led the company for decades. Fast forward 25 years, and now the three children of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
laconiadailysun.com
'Garlic Is as Good as 10 Mothers'
Back in the 1980s the Dartmouth Film Department showed a film by Les Blanc called, “Garlic Is as Good as 10 Mothers.” It was shown in “Smell-o-Rama.” Cooking garlic smells were mysteriously introduced to the air system, filling the 900-seat auditorium with the delicious odor of roasted garlic. I attended, and loved it all. Just for the record, my one mother WAS better than garlic — but I love garlic, too, and plant plenty of it.
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
