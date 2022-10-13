Seth “Freakin” Rollins will make his first defense of the United States Title on WWE Monday Night Raw against a familiar opponent. The October 10th episode of Raw saw Bobby Lashley defending the US Title against Seth Rollins. Prior to the match, Lashley did a promo about how he was a proud US Champion while mentioning some of the men he’s defeated in WWE – Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre among them. That led to Lesnar making an unadvertised return leading to a cheap attack on Lashley that included an F5 along with a Kimura Lock submission on the left arm.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO