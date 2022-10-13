Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
nodq.com
News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo
– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Stars Making AEW Debut
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about AEW and WWE bringing in free agents, and fans who attended the recent Rampage tapings got to see an interesting debut. Shawn Spears & FTR faced off against Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona and after the match Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven debuted. Maria cut a promo then all the heels beat down the faces before Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to make the save.
ewrestlingnews.com
Renee Paquette Discusses Possibly Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Paquette commented on possibly working on-screen with her husband Jon Moxley, enjoying being able to work in a different space than Moxley, and more. You can check out some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signed a “big money deal” to return to WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE this past week on Raw when they aided AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest). Gallows and Anderson had been working for NJPW before returning to WWE and will continue to...
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
stillrealtous.com
Returning WWE Stars Reportedly Sign Big Money Deal
WWE returns have become quite common under the Triple H regime and last week Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on Raw when they backed AJ Styles up in his fight against The Judgement Day. The return of The Good Brothers has left fans with a lot of questions as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Spears Explains His Absence From AEW
Shawn Spears made his return to AEW this past Wednesday on Dynamite and competed alongside his former teammates from The Pinnacle. He last fought in a steel cage against Wardlow on AEW television in May. Spears recently spoke to the fans in his native nation about his absence over the past few months after the company’s AEW Rampage taping in Toronto, Ontario, ended.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Updates for Next Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has announced a big segment and match for next Monday’s RAW. Brock Lesnar returned to RAW this week and attacked Bobby Lashley, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Lashley later challenged Lesnar to come to RAW to face him in the ring. WWE has now confirmed that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins To Defend US Title On WWE Raw
Seth “Freakin” Rollins will make his first defense of the United States Title on WWE Monday Night Raw against a familiar opponent. The October 10th episode of Raw saw Bobby Lashley defending the US Title against Seth Rollins. Prior to the match, Lashley did a promo about how he was a proud US Champion while mentioning some of the men he’s defeated in WWE – Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre among them. That led to Lesnar making an unadvertised return leading to a cheap attack on Lashley that included an F5 along with a Kimura Lock submission on the left arm.
ewrestlingnews.com
Why The Bray Wyatt 6 Should Not Be Actual WWE Superstars
Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, one of the major talking points has been the now humanoid versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. Previously, Wyatt had changed his Twitter handle to “Windham6” and sparked a lot of discussion of what he would do next. After coming back to WWE, this has changed to Wyatt 6 and all signs pointed to the series of characters we had previously seen in puppet form.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
ewrestlingnews.com
Latest On Gable Steveson’s WWE Status
It was previously reported that plans to get Chad Gable on TV were delayed because he wasn’t progressing in training as well as WWE had hoped. It was later revealed that he made the move to training full-time at the WWE Performance Center after undergoing heart surgery. Dave Meltzer...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
Comments / 0