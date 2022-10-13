Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
Suspected Stockton serial killer has rap sheet in Oakland
A police chief described Wesley Brownlee as a "cold-blooded killer" who "terrorized" the city.
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton serial killer suspect has criminal history, "distressed" over brother's Oakland shooting death
OAKLAND, Calif. - An accused serial killer in Stockton has a criminal history, lost his brother to gun violence in Oakland, and has suffered psychological stress, court records show. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday by Stockton police for six deadly shootings, including one in Oakland. Investigators said Brownlee was...
SFist
Two Oakland Men Arrested On 38 (Yes, 38) Counts of Auto Burglary
Two men alleged to be affiliated with gangs are in custody and stand accused of an astonishing 38 counts of auto burglary, and they’re both now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. A fairly anodyne introductory sentence in a Bay City News story about a pair of...
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
rwcpulse.com
From brewery bashes to movie nights, here are 50 ways to have a spirited Halloween on the Peninsula
For the next few weeks, we’re just going to pretend not to see those sparkly snowmen and jolly Santas that popped up in big-box stores as early as September, because October is all about bats, skeletons and pumpkins. The proof? A lineup of pumpkin patches, Halloween carnivals, movie nights, concerts and shows taking place from now through Oct. 31 — although with Halloween itself falling on arguably the scariest day of the week, Monday, most events have crept onto the calendar a little earlier this year.
foxla.com
California dog falls ill after accidentally ingesting meth on walk
An Alaskan Husky became sick after recently ingesting meth during a walk in San Jose, as California grapples with drug-fueled homeless encampments throughout the state. 10-year-old Loki was out with his owner in South San Jose when he sniffed around bushes and brush that contained traces of meth. Loki's owner David Espinal believes the pooch accidentally ate the lethal substance somewhere in the bushes.
Rome Police Stabbing: SF college student gets Italian Supreme Court date in killing of officer
The Italian Supreme Court will consider the murder conviction of 22-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco in a hearing next year. Elder was on vacation in Rome during July 2019 when he stabbed an Italian police officer to death in an altercation.
Woman who hit alleged boyfriend with lead pipe surrenders after stand-off: Police
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A 26-year-old woman is in custody after a six-hour standoff with Union City police Sunday, according to a Facebook post. Diamond Edwards is accused of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury after police say she hit her alleged boyfriend with a lead pipe in the head early […]
7 arrested in San Jose underground casino, drug dealing operation
SJPD says gambling, drug dealing, and a stolen property marketplace were taking place as they also linked a stabbing case to one of the operators.
Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
eastcountytoday.net
Body Discovered Monday Morning Along Mokelumne Trail in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department is currently processing a possible crime scene along the trail between Grentytown Drive and Lucena Way after a body was discovery Monday in the City of Antioch. The body was discovered at approximately 5:30 am along the Delta de Anza Regional Trail near Contra Costa County...
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
eastcountytoday.net
17-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Homicide in Walnut Creek
A 17 year old Concord resident is in custody today at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall facing charges of attempted homicide. On Sunday, October 16, Walnut Creek Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Contra Costa Central County SWAT Team, served an arrest warrant at the juvenile suspect’s residence in Concord.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police chase ends in deadly crash
OAKLAND, Calif. - A police chase involving an alleged hit-and-run driver in Oakland on Monday morning ended in the death of an innocent motorist, authorities said. According to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, officers were in pursuit of 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
Menlo Park police arrest 5 for furnishing alcohol to underaged youth
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Menlo Park police and California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested five residents for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors on Saturday. Law enforcement officials conducted a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation in the general vicinity of Menlo Park. In the operation, a minor under direct supervision of an officer stood outside a […]
