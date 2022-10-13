For the next few weeks, we’re just going to pretend not to see those sparkly snowmen and jolly Santas that popped up in big-box stores as early as September, because October is all about bats, skeletons and pumpkins. The proof? A lineup of pumpkin patches, Halloween carnivals, movie nights, concerts and shows taking place from now through Oct. 31 — although with Halloween itself falling on arguably the scariest day of the week, Monday, most events have crept onto the calendar a little earlier this year.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO