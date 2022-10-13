ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

KTVU FOX 2

French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
FREMONT, CA
rwcpulse.com

From brewery bashes to movie nights, here are 50 ways to have a spirited Halloween on the Peninsula

For the next few weeks, we’re just going to pretend not to see those sparkly snowmen and jolly Santas that popped up in big-box stores as early as September, because October is all about bats, skeletons and pumpkins. The proof? A lineup of pumpkin patches, Halloween carnivals, movie nights, concerts and shows taking place from now through Oct. 31 — although with Halloween itself falling on arguably the scariest day of the week, Monday, most events have crept onto the calendar a little earlier this year.
PALO ALTO, CA
foxla.com

California dog falls ill after accidentally ingesting meth on walk

An Alaskan Husky became sick after recently ingesting meth during a walk in San Jose, as California grapples with drug-fueled homeless encampments throughout the state. 10-year-old Loki was out with his owner in South San Jose when he sniffed around bushes and brush that contained traces of meth. Loki's owner David Espinal believes the pooch accidentally ate the lethal substance somewhere in the bushes.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident

BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
BURLINGAME, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Body Discovered Monday Morning Along Mokelumne Trail in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department is currently processing a possible crime scene along the trail between Grentytown Drive and Lucena Way after a body was discovery Monday in the City of Antioch. The body was discovered at approximately 5:30 am along the Delta de Anza Regional Trail near Contra Costa County...
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

17-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Homicide in Walnut Creek

A 17 year old Concord resident is in custody today at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall facing charges of attempted homicide. On Sunday, October 16, Walnut Creek Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Contra Costa Central County SWAT Team, served an arrest warrant at the juvenile suspect’s residence in Concord.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police chase ends in deadly crash

OAKLAND, Calif. - A police chase involving an alleged hit-and-run driver in Oakland on Monday morning ended in the death of an innocent motorist, authorities said. According to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, officers were in pursuit of 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Menlo Park police arrest 5 for furnishing alcohol to underaged youth

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Menlo Park police and California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents arrested five residents for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors on Saturday. Law enforcement officials conducted a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation in the general vicinity of Menlo Park. In the operation, a minor under direct supervision of an officer stood outside a […]
MENLO PARK, CA

