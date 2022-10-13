The return of Charlie Cox as Matthew Murdock and Daredevil has been one of the most hotly discussed topics in the superhero landscape. Once believed to be a relative impossibility following the Netflix cancellation, this portrayal of Daredevil has been given a second wind of energy that will continue into in his own 2024 Disney+ series. While his return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been met with general praise from audiences, some level of debate has amassed on the differences in portrayal of Matthew Murdock on Disney+ as opposed to Netflix. The somber tones of the original Netflix series are not present in the recent Disney+ series, though that’s absolutely logical with the latter being distinctly comedic in nature. It has, however, led to some questions about how this will translate to Daredevil: Born Again.

3 HOURS AGO