Georgia State

FAT Brands, Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 4 days ago
via.news

Quaker Chemical Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Clorox Company (CLX), National Bankshares (NKSH), Comerica Incorporated (CMA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Educational Development Corporation, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (PFL), Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 2.44 0% 16.13% 2022-10-05 05:14:06.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 25% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 25.71% in 7 days from $0.35 to $0.44 at 20:25 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 3.08% to $10,321.39, following the last session’s downward trend. Aspen Group’s last close...
via.news

Wayfair Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.02% Jump On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair (W) jumping 14.02% to $32.33 on Monday while NYSE jumped 2.32% to $13,923.21. Wayfair’s last close was $28.35, 90.49% below its 52-week high of $298.00. About Wayfair. Wayfair Inc. is an e-commerce company that operates in the United States...
STOCKS
via.news

Fox Corporation Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) slid 9.06% to $28.69 at 13:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend trading session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Beyond Meat 10% Drop After Revenue Warning, 200 Job Cuts Announced

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) slid 9.47% to $13.38 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around negative trend exchanging session before the weekend.
AGRICULTURE
via.news

Viking Therapeutics Stock Was Up By 12.23% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) rising 12.23% to $3.67 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $3.27, 53.58% under its 52-week high of $7.05. About Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company at the...
STOCKS
via.news

Cloudflare Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cloudflare jumping 12.99% to $51.63 on Monday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Cloudflare’s last close...
STOCKS
via.news

VerifyMe Already 7% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and VerifyMe‘s pre-market value is already 7.44% up. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.21, 71.73% under its 52-week high of $4.28. The last session, NASDAQ finished with VerifyMe (VRME) dropping 3.97% to $1.21. NASDAQ slid 3.08% to $10,321.39,...
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell 9.5% to $0.40 at 15:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.22% to $10,653.55, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Kansas City Life Insurance Company And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Kansas City Life Insurance Company (KCLI), Nuveen (JPI), China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
via.news

Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Canopy Growth Is Up By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 5.11% up. Canopy Growth’s last close was $2.35, 85.28% under its 52-week high of $15.96. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canopy Growth (CGC) sliding 4.86% to $2.35. NASDAQ slid...
via.news

ImmunoGen Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose by a staggering 29.9% in 10 sessions from $4.85 at 2022-10-03, to $6.30 at 13:43 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. ImmunoGen’s last close...
STOCKS

