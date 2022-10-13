FAT Brands, Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
Franklin Resources, Templeton Emerging Markets Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Franklin Resources (BEN), Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF), Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Franklin Resources (BEN) 22.64 -1.14% 4.23% 2022-09-28 07:23:15. 2 Templeton Emerging Markets Fund...
Eaton Vance Senior Floating, Citizens Holding Company, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN), RGC Resources (RGCO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) 11.03 -1.22% 8.79% 2022-09-29 09:06:07. 2 Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)...
Ennis, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Ennis (EBF), Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVIP), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Ennis (EBF) 20.72 -1.85% 4.83% 2022-10-16 21:10:08. 2 Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVIP) 4.94 5.32% 4.63% 2022-10-15 07:46:06.
Duke Realty Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), Comfort Systems USA (FIX), American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
Quaker Chemical Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Clorox Company (CLX), National Bankshares (NKSH), Comerica Incorporated (CMA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Educational Development Corporation, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (PFL), Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 2.44 0% 16.13% 2022-10-05 05:14:06.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, United-Guardian, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB), United-Guardian (UG), NVE Corporation (NVEC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) 3.69 -1.6% 16% 2022-10-12 05:09:06. 2 United-Guardian (UG) 11.49 2.32% 8.88% 2022-10-08...
SmileDirectClub And VerifyMe On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are SmileDirectClub, Nautilus, and FuboTV. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST) 1...
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 25% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 25.71% in 7 days from $0.35 to $0.44 at 20:25 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 3.08% to $10,321.39, following the last session’s downward trend. Aspen Group’s last close...
Wayfair Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.02% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair (W) jumping 14.02% to $32.33 on Monday while NYSE jumped 2.32% to $13,923.21. Wayfair’s last close was $28.35, 90.49% below its 52-week high of $298.00. About Wayfair. Wayfair Inc. is an e-commerce company that operates in the United States...
Fox Corporation Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) slid 9.06% to $28.69 at 13:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend trading session today.
Beyond Meat 10% Drop After Revenue Warning, 200 Job Cuts Announced
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) slid 9.47% to $13.38 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around negative trend exchanging session before the weekend.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Was Up By 12.23% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) rising 12.23% to $3.67 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $3.27, 53.58% under its 52-week high of $7.05. About Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company at the...
Cloudflare Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cloudflare jumping 12.99% to $51.63 on Monday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Cloudflare’s last close...
VerifyMe Already 7% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and VerifyMe‘s pre-market value is already 7.44% up. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.21, 71.73% under its 52-week high of $4.28. The last session, NASDAQ finished with VerifyMe (VRME) dropping 3.97% to $1.21. NASDAQ slid 3.08% to $10,321.39,...
Aspen Group Stock Went Down By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell 9.5% to $0.40 at 15:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.22% to $10,653.55, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Kansas City Life Insurance Company (KCLI), Nuveen (JPI), China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Canopy Growth Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 5.11% up. Canopy Growth’s last close was $2.35, 85.28% under its 52-week high of $15.96. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canopy Growth (CGC) sliding 4.86% to $2.35. NASDAQ slid...
Redfin Reports That The Rental Market Is “coming Back To Earth” Following Slowest Increase Rate In 13 Months
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid by a staggering 49.57% in 30 days from $8.13 to $4.10 at 15:59 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 2.62% to $10,369.83, following the last session’s upward trend. Redfin’s last close...
ImmunoGen Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose by a staggering 29.9% in 10 sessions from $4.85 at 2022-10-03, to $6.30 at 13:43 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. ImmunoGen’s last close...
