WBTV
Search continues for shooter after two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College
WBTV
The school wants to build a new Center of Entrepreneurship. As of today, the devices are available without a prescription directly from stores or online. Charlotte bus operators claim unsafe environment. The data agrees.
WBTV
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his...
Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car
HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities in Burke County say two men are in custody after police found guns and an infant inside a car following a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in Hickory. According to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were first called to an...
wccbcharlotte.com
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus involved in crash in area of Long Ferry Road, I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning, officials said. According to the school district, the crash happened on Long Ferry Road near Interstate 85 after another vehicle ran a stop sign. Fifteen Hanford Dole Elementary School students were on the bus...
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
qcnews.com
Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers in the Steele Creek Division responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning near 7900 Shady Oak Trail. One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.
WXII 12
WBTV
Two people injured during shooting at Livingstone College homecoming concert
Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus involved in crash in area of Long Ferry Road, I-85 Fifteen students were on the bus at the time of the collision, district officials said. Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff's Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest.
WBTV
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care. Group continues push to remove 'Red Raider' mascot from Gaston County school.
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
wccbcharlotte.com
Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
17 shell casings found after shots fired into Rock Hill apartment, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found 17 shell casings after gunshots were fired into an apartment in Rock Hill early Monday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. at an apartment on Riverview Road. Four adults on the […]
abc45.com
Charlotte Stories
