Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County

The school wants to build a new Center of Entrepreneurship. As of today, the devices are available without a prescription directly from stores or online. Charlotte bus operators claim unsafe environment. The data agrees. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Charlotte’s bus system has seen a level of safety and security incidents...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No Children Hurt After Salisbury School Bus Crash

SALISBRY, N.C. — A spokesperson with the Rowan-Salisbury School District says that all fifteen children were not injured. They say that the bus was on Long Ferry Road near Interstate-85 when another vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the bus. First responders made sure the kids were...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers in the Steele Creek Division responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning near 7900 Shady Oak Trail. One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
abc45.com

Shooting at Livingstone college leaves several people hurt

Salisbury — There were reports of an active shooter on the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury. Officers arrived to the campus around 11:00 Saturday night, when officers arrived on scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and others injured who were trying to leave the scene.
SALISBURY, NC
Charlotte Stories

3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center

CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC

