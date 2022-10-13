Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Is Solana about to slide further, or a bullish reversal is imminent?
Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $30.5 after an intraday gain of 2.22%. However, weekly losses total 6.42%. A brief check of the price action shows that this is a support zone for the cryptocurrency. To a technical reader, the area remains of interest. Solana has been touted as an Ethereum killer...
coinjournal.net
VeChain price above $0.023: Where next for VET?
VeChain is slowly recovering from its recent slump and could be headed for more gains over the next few days. VET, the native coin of the VeChain blockchain, is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours. Over the past seven days, VET has lost more than 2% of its value.
coinjournal.net
Long-term investors to boost crypto holdings despite bear market, says deVerge Group CEO
The Chief Executive Officer of deVerge Group believes that long-term investors are crucial to the performance of the crypto market in the long run. The CEO of deVerge Group, Nigel Green, discussed the importance of long-term investors in the cryptocurrency market in a recent interview. With its headquarters in Dubai,...
coinjournal.net
Majority of Bitcoin addresses now underwater
Bitcoin has been one of the fastest-accelerating asset classes in history. Trading at fractions of a penny 14 years ago, it ran all the way up to close to $69,000 last year. It is against this context of outrageous gains which shows how remarkable it is that most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making. Comparing the current price of Bitcoin to the price at which coins within each address last moved, only 49.4% of addresses are in profit.
coinjournal.net
Should you buy Dogecoin?
Dogecoin price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few days. DOGE was trading at $0.060 where it has been in the past few days. It has fallen by more than 64% this year, making it one of the worst-performing big-cap coins. Why is DOGE crashing?. Dogecoin has...
coinjournal.net
OANDA review: is it a good broker for USA traders?
OANDA broker operates in the United States under a subsidiary called OANDA USA which exclusively offers forex trading services to US citizens only. The OANDA USA is managed by OANDA Corporation, which is authorized and regulated to operate in the US. The US financial market is highly regulated and financial...
coinjournal.net
Is the $2.5 resistance level next for Synthetix after rallying by more than 10% today?
SNX, the native coin of the Synthetix network, is one of the best performers so far today and could rally higher soon. SNX is up by more than 10% on Monday, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market in the process. It is outperforming some of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the market.
coinjournal.net
BlockFills adds support for cash-settled crypto CFDs
BlockFills has partnered with Basis Capital Markets, an FCA-regulated affiliate, to offer both spot crypto assets and cash-settled contracts for difference (CFD). BlockFills, one of the crypto industry’s fastest growing trading and financial technology providers, is looking to bring more investors into the market via its integration of digital assets CFDs (“contracts for differences”).
coinjournal.net
Mastercard to help financial institutions offer crypto to their clients
The world’s payment giant Mastercard announced in an interview with CNBC that it will help financial institutions including banks offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payment company is determined to make it easier for banks to participate in bringing crypto to the masses. Mastercard intends to act as...
coinjournal.net
Is Injective Protocol (INJ) cheap ahead of Project X Launch?
Injective Protocol price has been in a bullish trend in the past few weeks as investors wait for the upcoming Project X. It also rose as the market focused on the growing total value locked (TVL) in its ecosystem. INJ rose to a high of $2.22, which was the highest level since August 11. Its market cap has risen to over $153 million.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Not all dividend stocks are created equally -- especially those with 4%-plus yields.
coinjournal.net
Is Bitcoin undervalued below $20K? A technical outlook and what top analyst think
Someone would have been mistaken to think that Bitcoin (BTC/USD) could approach the end of the year at just $20,000. However, as the clock ticks, the reality is increasingly getting confirmed. Notwithstanding that, many analysts expected that Bitcoin would click $100,000 by the end of the year. It wasn’t bad maths, though, considering a height of $68 in November last year. So, what went wrong?
coinjournal.net
What is wrong with Coinbase? CEO selling 2% of stake – a Deep Dive
Put an arm around a Coinbase investor today. CEO and founder Brian Armstrong has announced he is selling 2% of his stake, in what amounts to another blow to the embattled cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase going public was seminal moment for crypto. Coinbase, which is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, was...
coinjournal.net
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried changes tune on political donations
Sam Bankman-Fried, a leading crypto personality and founder of FTX crypto exchange, had previously suggested he would spend over $100 million and up to $1 billion on political donations. Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who’s the founder of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is not going to splash hundreds of millions of...
coinjournal.net
Community Gaming announces full on-chain carbon emission offset
Community Gaming, the leading esports competition platform, will collaborate with KlimaDAO and the Play2Learn Foundation to fully offset its carbon emissions on the blockchain, becoming climate positive in the process. Preservation of the rainforest is a key aspect of this. The partnership will help reduce the carbon footprint with the...
coinjournal.net
Utrust adds support for USDT on Polygon
Utrust has added support on Polygon transactions for USDT. With that, its digital payments solutions will benefit users with fast, low-cost transactions, multichain capabilities, and Web3 infrastructure, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Integrating a premiere multichain solution. Utrust is constantly leveraging cutting-edge global technology to empower its users...
Comments / 0