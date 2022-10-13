Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
viatravelers.com
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Wisconsin Dells lies on the Wisconsin River in south-central Wisconsin. This region of the state was glacier-carved. The resulting craggy Cambrian rock formations were named Dells,from the French term dalles meaning slab-like rock. Some more distinctive rock formations are named for objects they resemble, such as Chimney Rock. Originally, Wisconsin...
wizmnews.com
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
