nbc15.com
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
viatravelers.com
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Wisconsin Dells lies on the Wisconsin River in south-central Wisconsin. This region of the state was glacier-carved. The resulting craggy Cambrian rock formations were named Dells,from the French term dalles meaning slab-like rock. Some more distinctive rock formations are named for objects they resemble, such as Chimney Rock. Originally, Wisconsin...
nbc15.com
House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie
TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m. According to officials, there...
wizmnews.com
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
