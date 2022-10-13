ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, WI

nbc15.com

Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI

Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
MADISON, WI
viatravelers.com

25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Dells lies on the Wisconsin River in south-central Wisconsin. This region of the state was glacier-carved. The resulting craggy Cambrian rock formations were named Dells,from the French term dalles meaning slab-like rock. Some more distinctive rock formations are named for objects they resemble, such as Chimney Rock. Originally, Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie

TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m. According to officials, there...
MAZOMANIE, WI

