MilitaryTimes
Winner chosen in first CENTCOM innovation ‘Shark Tank’ competition
U.S. Central Command hosted its first “Shark Tank”-style innovation competition in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, giving service members the chance to present creative ideas to the CENTCOM commander and a panel of experts. Sgt. Mickey Reeve, 24, was chosen as the competition’s inaugural winner for developing a training...
MilitaryTimes
Belarusian soldiers unveil uninspiring choreographed propaganda video
Political bloviation may lead one to believe that it is the contents of recruiting ads that are most indicative of lethality or readiness. Of course, some have even gone as far as bemoaning a stark contrast between U.S. recruiting advertisements and those face-melting variants produced by Russia — ads that have shockingly been revealed to have zero correlation to battlefield success — as an indication of a weakened rank-and-file.
MilitaryTimes
Army’s ‘mixed reality’ goggles left troops with headaches: report
Soldiers using an Army-specific version of Microsoft’s ”mixed reality” goggles suffered from “mission-affecting physical impairments,” a report from the Defense Department’s testing office revealed. The report, which was obtained by Bloomberg News, said soldiers complained of headaches, eyestrain and nausea, with 80% of those...
MilitaryTimes
Marine Corps halts surf use of amphibious combat vehicles after mishap
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California’s Camp Pendleton. The eight-wheeled vehicle flipped over at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Marines Assault Amphibian...
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh Russian strikes hit ‘critical infrastructure’ in cities across Ukraine
Attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, damaging infrastructure including energy facility
MilitaryTimes
Waves of ‘kamikaze’ drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed
KYIV, Ukraine — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. People scurried for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes. The concentrated use of the drones was the second barrage in as many weeks...
MilitaryTimes
A full list of the 196 veterans running for Congress this year
Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect additional veterans running for Congress. More than one-third of all congressional races on the ballot this November will feature a veteran, and several could help decide which party wins control of the House and Senate next year. The 196 veterans who...
MilitaryTimes
Temporary promotions for enlisted soldiers continuing into fiscal 2023
WASHINGTON — A year ago, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston announced a “temporary” promotion policy across the Army’s enlisted force after backlogs in professional military education forced the Army to delay a new policy of training and educating the best-qualified NCOs before promoting them to the next grade.
