Winner chosen in first CENTCOM innovation ‘Shark Tank’ competition

U.S. Central Command hosted its first “Shark Tank”-style innovation competition in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, giving service members the chance to present creative ideas to the CENTCOM commander and a panel of experts. Sgt. Mickey Reeve, 24, was chosen as the competition’s inaugural winner for developing a training...
Belarusian soldiers unveil uninspiring choreographed propaganda video

Political bloviation may lead one to believe that it is the contents of recruiting ads that are most indicative of lethality or readiness. Of course, some have even gone as far as bemoaning a stark contrast between U.S. recruiting advertisements and those face-melting variants produced by Russia — ads that have shockingly been revealed to have zero correlation to battlefield success — as an indication of a weakened rank-and-file.
Army’s ‘mixed reality’ goggles left troops with headaches: report

Soldiers using an Army-specific version of Microsoft’s ”mixed reality” goggles suffered from “mission-affecting physical impairments,” a report from the Defense Department’s testing office revealed. The report, which was obtained by Bloomberg News, said soldiers complained of headaches, eyestrain and nausea, with 80% of those...
Marine Corps halts surf use of amphibious combat vehicles after mishap

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California’s Camp Pendleton. The eight-wheeled vehicle flipped over at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Marines Assault Amphibian...
Waves of ‘kamikaze’ drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 4 killed

KYIV, Ukraine — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. People scurried for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes. The concentrated use of the drones was the second barrage in as many weeks...
A full list of the 196 veterans running for Congress this year

Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect additional veterans running for Congress. More than one-third of all congressional races on the ballot this November will feature a veteran, and several could help decide which party wins control of the House and Senate next year. The 196 veterans who...
Temporary promotions for enlisted soldiers continuing into fiscal 2023

WASHINGTON — A year ago, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston announced a “temporary” promotion policy across the Army’s enlisted force after backlogs in professional military education forced the Army to delay a new policy of training and educating the best-qualified NCOs before promoting them to the next grade.
