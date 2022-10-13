ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Is Calling! The Langham London Hotel Treats Guests Like the Stars

By Kaitlin Simpson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

London is calling! Stars like Lady Gaga , Angelina Jolie and Selena Gomez have all called The Langham London home when venturing across the pond — and it’s easy to see why.

The Langham is one of the most historic hotels in the city. The resort first opened its doors in 1865 and earned recognition as Europe’s first “Grand Hotel” for its revolutionary take on hospitality — and that hasn’t changed 156 years later.

With its central location in the heart of the West End, travelers are close to all of the iconic sights London has to offer like Buckingham Palace , Hyde Park and Regency Street. For guests seeking a one-of-a-kind itinerary , The Langham has its very own guide with 10 unique points of interest located 10 minutes away from the resort.

The accommodations are more than just a place to stay. The resort gives its guests a taste of luxury while treating them to an array of perks and amenities. Visitors have access to complimentary activities like tea and wine tastings, movie nights, traditional English breakfast and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzy0z_0iY3jNLn00
Photo Courtesy of The Langham London

Spending the night in the hotel’s Executive Room will give you the rejuvenation you desire. The room itself is stunning and spacious while offering its residents a gorgeous view of the city. Pamper yourself with the luxurious upgraded amenities like access to the Langham Club, which offers complimentary breakfast and champagne.

If you fancy a cup of English tea or something to nosh on after a busy day of sightseeing , look no further than The Langham’s Palm Court. In addition to afternoon tea, The Palm Court offers all-day dining and a wide selection of luxurious beverages that will satisfy your appetite. If you’re lucky, you may catch live music or a performance from the jazz trio while you take your reprieve.

When visiting London, a stay at The Langham is a must. Visit their website to book your stay .

Scroll through our gallery to see all that The Langham London has to offer:

