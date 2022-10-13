Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Learn from a virtual teacher you can see with your own eyes using this iOS language-learning app
It’s no secret that learning a new language as an adult is hard, especially if you’re comparing it to that breeze of a time you had as a baby learning your first. However, there are a lot of tools around that could make it easier to learn another language. Mondly has a Lifetime Subscription on sale that gives you access to all 41 of its languages, and it’s just $99.99 (Reg. $2,199).
Need a budget-friendly laptop? You can get a barely used MacBook Air for less than $400
The Apple ecosystem offers an incredible variety of devices, including laptops. However, joining said ecosystem can be quite pricey, as Apple tends to price its devices extremely high. Buying a refurbished laptop is a more affordable way to join the family, and you can purchase a barely used MacBook Air from 2017 for just $389.99 for a limited time.
Use this discounted service to transform any website into an iOS app
Normally, to make smartphone apps, you’d have to learn one of the programming languages associated with them. Swift or Flutter and Dart are some of the common starting points. However, you may not actually have to learn to code to create mobile apps. Instead, you could use simple app builder software that may make it easier all around. For example, AppMySite is a quick, intuitive app builder that lets you turn any website into an iOS or Android app without writing a line of code, and a five-year subscription is on sale for $49.99 (Reg. $2,340).
iPhone 14 shines through this durable, crystal-clear case
Searching for the perfect transparent iPhone 14 case to protect and show off your gorgeous new handset? Look no further. SwitchEasy has a brilliant contender. They call it “Crush.” The crystal-clear case uses an air barrier for optimal shock-proofing, in addition to other treatments to increase durability. And...
iPad 10 will support more-capable Apple Pencil 2
A slipup by a retail employee revealed that the upcoming iPad 10 will support the Apple Pencil 2. That’s a change from the current version of Apple’s most affordable tablet, which is compatible with the original version of the stylus with fewer features. The next budget iPad is...
Kiss snoring goodbye with this sleep mask and iOS snore detector app
Around 37 million Americans snore regularly. It’s not uncommon to deal with, but that doesn’t make it any easier for folks who sleep a bit worse because of it. If you want to try to stop snoring, give the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mash a whirl. This intelligent, portable sleep mask is on sale for $94.99.
Apple Arcade collection of classic games keeps growing
Apple Arcade subscribers can now enjoy The Gardens Between+, which challenges player to solve puzzles by manipulating time. It’s a classic title joining Apple’s game service. In recent weeks, Gris+, Gin Rummy Classic+ and Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ also joined Apple Arcade. Many classic games join Apple Arcade.
Get the M1 iPad Air at its lowest price so far
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air with M1 chip is down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. It is available for $519 after a whopping $80 discount. This deal is on the entry-level iPad Air with 64GB storage. You can score a similar $80 off on the 256GB variant of the tablet.
