Detroit, MI

Nashville Scene

Gov. Lee's 'Extreme Political Agenda' Claim About Nashville Is Disingenuous

Gov. Bill Lee, who sits upon a pile of 27,717 corpses, has decided that a winning reelection strategy is to slag off Nashville. In an Oct. 11 tweet Lee wrote: “As cities across the country face surging crime politicians in Nashville have chosen to defund local police to fuel an extreme political agenda. This is an affront to Tennessee families & taxpayers.” He included a link to this WKRN piece, which references Metro's plan to pull $500,000 from various departments and send it to Planned Parenthood.
NASHVILLE, TN
country1025.com

Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Attend Historic Tennessee Game

It was a big party in Knoxville, Tennesse, on Saturday (10/15) when, after 15 years of losing to No. 3 Alabama, the No. 6 Tennessee Vols football team won with a score of 52-49. The fans rushed to the field, and at the top of the stadium, there to witness the party, were Knoxville natives Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough

Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee plays 'Dixieland Delight' following win over Alabama

Tennessee football played Dixieland Delight following its win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday afternoon. It’s a fitting song for what was an incredible performance on the field. The Vols have been waiting to play that one for some time, we supposed. And what a scene it was. Tennessee fans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
98online.com

Chaos erupts at Tennessee Walmart as customers toss cookies and break wine bottles

(From Charlotte Observer) Two Walmart customers ended up arrested after they resorted to tossing wine bottles and throwing Halloween cookies at store staff and police, according to Tennessee police. Investigators said the chaos erupted when Walmart employees tried questioning the women about shoplifting nearly $700 in merchandise on Monday, Oct. 10, the Murfreesboro Police Department police said in a news release. Murfreesboro is about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.
MURFREESBORO, TN

