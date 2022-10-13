Read full article on original website
Nashville Scene
Gov. Lee's 'Extreme Political Agenda' Claim About Nashville Is Disingenuous
Gov. Bill Lee, who sits upon a pile of 27,717 corpses, has decided that a winning reelection strategy is to slag off Nashville. In an Oct. 11 tweet Lee wrote: “As cities across the country face surging crime politicians in Nashville have chosen to defund local police to fuel an extreme political agenda. This is an affront to Tennessee families & taxpayers.” He included a link to this WKRN piece, which references Metro's plan to pull $500,000 from various departments and send it to Planned Parenthood.
country1025.com
Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Attend Historic Tennessee Game
It was a big party in Knoxville, Tennesse, on Saturday (10/15) when, after 15 years of losing to No. 3 Alabama, the No. 6 Tennessee Vols football team won with a score of 52-49. The fans rushed to the field, and at the top of the stadium, there to witness the party, were Knoxville natives Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini.
wvlt.tv
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a historic win against Alabama, Dolly Parton joined in on the celebration. She also took the time to respond to some rumors that had been circulating for weeks. When ESPN announced College GameDay would be coming back to Knoxville for the much-anticipated matchup of Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Can’t Escape The Madness of Tennessee in Latest SEC Shorts
Tennessee is once again in the spotlight of the latest sketch from SEC Shorts on Monday morning. In fact, this is the second week in a row with Tennessee as the focus after last week’s short following the win over LSU. Once Tennessee defeated Alabama behind the leg of...
Tennessee-Kentucky: kickoff time, broadcast details announced
Kickoff and broadcast information for 2022 edition of one of college football's oldest rivalries was released Monday by the Southeastern Conference.
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
'The best day of my life' | Vols big win against AL leaves goalpost pieces behind
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a moment imprinted in Tennessee football history when they defeated Alabama on Saturday. "Yesterday was probably the best day of my life," Chris Hollander, a UT student said. Vol fans jumped up and down when Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time since 2006.
Throwback To Garth Brooks Singing “Rocky Top” At Neyland Stadium, Back In 2019
It’s feeling a lot like ’98 for Tennessee Volunteer football fans. After a genuinely unbelievable game taking down the Crimson Tide on Saturday, I feel truly proud to be a Tennessean. Feeling like a poser saying that last statement since The University of Tennessee is not my alma...
Breaking: Standout Receiver Mazeo Bennett Details Decision to Choose the Vols
Tennessee landed the commitment of coveted 2024 South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett moments ago. Prior to revealing his decision publicly, Bennett discussed the decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country. "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett said of why ...
sportstalkatl.com
Tennessee Football begging for money after rushing the field is as sad as it gets
For the first time ever, Tennessee fans were able to post an Instagram celebrating a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in what was the game of the year so far in college football. Knoxville was a spectacle on Saturday, setting the scene perfectly for what would be an even better game between two of the best teams in the country.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Tennessee
Metro police say the driver of a stolen vehicle has died after striking a semi-truck on I-65 late Sunday night in North Nashville.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
newstalk987.com
A Major Concert Announcement, Legendary Group Coming to Thompson Boling Arena Next Year
Legendary rock band Journey announces the continuation of their highly successful tour with the 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 featuring, special guest Toto and they are making a stop at Thompson Boling arena. They will perform in Knoxville on February 17, 2023. Citi is the official card of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini Hang Out in Knoxville Ahead of Tennessee-Alabama Game
Autumn Saturdays in the south are all about college football. And country stars are fans, too. Yes, that was Kelsea Ballerini with Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen around Neyland Stadium for Tennessee-Alabama. Fans of Tennessee are loving their Vols, and an upset of Alabama would continue the party long into...
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Where Tennessee fans took Neyland Stadium's goal posts after upsetting Alabama
Tennessee fans are partying tonight in Knoxville after Tennessee upset Alabama 52-49 on a last-second field goal Saturday. The game of the year absolutely lived up to the hype for once, too. Following the win, Vols fans rushed the field, which will bring a fine by the SEC. The SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee plays 'Dixieland Delight' following win over Alabama
Tennessee football played Dixieland Delight following its win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday afternoon. It’s a fitting song for what was an incredible performance on the field. The Vols have been waiting to play that one for some time, we supposed. And what a scene it was. Tennessee fans...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee upset bets flood sportsbook ahead of Vols' showdown with Alabama
Tennessee is looking to snap a long losing skid in the Third Saturday in October rivalry. The betting public appears to like the No. 6 Volunteers’ chances to take down No. 3 Alabama, according to one sportsbook. When you enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code SOUTHFULL, you become eligible for...
98online.com
Chaos erupts at Tennessee Walmart as customers toss cookies and break wine bottles
(From Charlotte Observer) Two Walmart customers ended up arrested after they resorted to tossing wine bottles and throwing Halloween cookies at store staff and police, according to Tennessee police. Investigators said the chaos erupted when Walmart employees tried questioning the women about shoplifting nearly $700 in merchandise on Monday, Oct. 10, the Murfreesboro Police Department police said in a news release. Murfreesboro is about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.
