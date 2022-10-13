ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lotto Max Winner In BC Called His Wife & She Thought 'He Got A Speeding Ticket'

A Lotto Max winner from New Westminster, B.C. found out he had won and was ecstatic to share the good news with his wife but she had trouble believing it. Danil Banilevici had bought his lucky ticket at a Shell Select gas station in Langley ahead of the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
Tuesday's Lotto Max Is An Estimated $132 Million & It's The Second Biggest Prize Ever

The deadline to pick up tickets for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, October 18 is approaching and there's a serious amount of cash available. For the main jackpot, a cool $70 million is on offer as well as an estimated $62 million in individual Maxmillion prizes, which puts the combined total available to be won at $132 million.
39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
National Lottery: Birmingham ticket worth £5m remains unclaimed

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket, worth £5m and bought in Birmingham, remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were selected for the 28 September draw and the winner has until 27 March to come forward. Lottery operator Camelot said another ticket, worth £7.4m, which was bought in Wolverhampton, also remains unclaimed.

