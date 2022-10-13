Draymond Green, Klay Thompson will return in preseason finale

CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play in Friday’s preseason finale against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole will return to the bench.

“I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong this year. I’ve been proving them wrong my whole life,” Draymond Green said. – 6:26 PM

I asked Draymond Green about rebuilding trust w/ his team. He said the world “trust” isn’t the most fitting word. Instead, he says it’s about making sure the camaraderie is there.

“I think camaraderie is a strength of ours & I don’t think that’ll be taken away by an incident.” – 6:20 PM

KD is confident that Draymond’s punch isn’t going to derail the Warriors — but he also understands that it’s “not the same situation,” that he and Draymond dealt with back in 2018. He’s hoping his old team can find a way to move forward. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:33 PM

Why the Warriors owe everything to Jordan Poole for the way he’s handling this Draymond Green-inspired “crisis,” at @TheAthletic

He’s the only reason their title defense isn’t in tatters right now.

theathletic.com/3686742/2022/1… – 11:54 AM

Jeff Van Gundy isn’t surprised the Warriors chose not to suspend Draymond Green.

@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/cqRFkLFQ00 – 8:31 PM

Steve Kerr said the Draymond punch was the biggest crisis the Warriors ever faced. I guess Durant getting hurt in the Finals and Klay getting hurt twice rank second and third. 🙄 – 10:28 AM

Some notes from Steve Kerr’s pregame availability:

Steve Kerr was asked about Klay’s progress and what he’s seen from him in practice and workouts:

“Been good. Every day has gone well and it is just a matter of continuing to build up his body to the point where the performance team says he’s ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/irnYM4h62N – 6:48 PM

Looney added that he was unsurprised the Warriors were able to “move on” from the controversy so quickly. “Everything felt pretty normal. Everybody was loose. The music was playing. There was joy in the gym. People was talking stuff, we was competing, getting after it. Felt like a normal day to me,” he said. “Things happen and we kind of move on pretty fast. I think that’s what makes our team special.” -via Clutch Points / October 13, 2022

“I’m told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night and the hanging of the Warriors’ 2022 championship banner,” Woj said. “They simply weren’t gonna measure that as a one-out-of-82-game suspension. That if this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there’d probably be a suspension. If the Warriors weren’t defending champions and were just playing an ordinary opening night, there might very well be a suspension. “But simply, Golden State did not want to punish Draymond Green in a way that he would miss opening night where he’d get his fourth ring with the Warriors, and see his fourth banner during his tenure with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry brought to the rafters.” -via Clutch Points / October 12, 2022

