Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN CREW HAS A ROUGH SCHEDULE TODAY, SAPOLSKY SCOUTING, BRAY AND MORE
Never assume the life of a WWE performer is always an easy one. In speaking to a number of Smackdown brand talents over the last few days, this is their schedule today. Two connecting flights from New Orleans to Phoenix, Arizona for tonight's live event and then, a redeye flight back home a few hours after the Phoenix event ends. That's three flights in one day, plus taking bumps. It's not an easy life.
Pro Wrestling Insider
30 YEAS OF MATT HARDY, LEGADO DEBUTS, SMACKDOWN DEBUTS AND MORE
Legado del Fantasma basks in a successful debut: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 15, 2022. The Undertaker and other wrestling legends celebrate Matt Hardy. Congratulations Matt Hardy On 30 Years In The Wrestling Business #30YearClub. Black Adam Featurette - A Flawed Hero (2022) Shayna Baszler & Austin Creed visit Ender's Games...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRELIMINARY WWE SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX audience is 2,175,000 viewers with a 0.52 in the 18-49 demo, according to SpoilerTV.com. We will update with the final number after the weekend.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT

Pro Wrestling Insider
G4, WHICH FEATURED WWE'S XAVIER WOODS, SHUTTING DOWN AGAIN
Deadline.com is announcing that Comcast is once again shutting down G4, just under a year after bringing the gaming-centric network back from the dead. According to their report, the decision was made that there wasn't enough interest in the revived version of the network. G4 returned in November 2021 with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CRITIQUING AEW, MICHAEL COLE IS GREAT, PROMOTERS CAN BE FRIENDS WITH WRESTLERS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Do you ever see a time when wrestling fans and dirt sheet writers like yourself will ever be happy with AEW and stop being armchair bookers or stop criticizing?. You sent a lot more, with things you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GALLOWS & ANDERSON TALK RAW IN-RING RETURN AND MORE NOTES
WWE released the following pre-Raw promo from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson about their return in-ring bout tonight:. 11/8 - Extreme Rules 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS, BUFF BAGWELL, LEILA GRAY & MORE SET FOR MCW AUTUMN ARMAGEDDON TONIGHT, FULL DETAILS FOR MCW MARYLAND RETURN
Mr Bagwell' s Neighbrohood will debut at the final stop of the MCW Autumn Armageddon 2022 tour in Joppa, MD Saturday October 15th. A Special Pre Show Meet & Greet with former AEW & WWE Star Bobby Fish, Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell, Impact Wrestling Stars Chris Sabin & Alex Shelly "The Motor City Machine Guns, AEW Star Leila Grey and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling will begin at 5:30PM when the doors open. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROMAN REIGNS-WWE UPDATE, DOMINIK REPLACES REY
Roman Reigns is advertised for the following TVs to build up the Crown Jewel and Survivor Series PPVs:. 10/28 - Smackdown in St Louis, MO (might be a double Smackdown TV taping as there is no Smackdown TV advertised for 11/4 due to the Crown Jewel PPV on 11/5) 10/31...
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: WWE PLE CANCELED
Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that WWE's "Day 1" PPV, which was scheduled for January 1, will no longer be taking place. The show was scheduled to emanate from Atlanta, GA. According to his report, it will not be rescheduled. That means that after the Survivor Series on 11/26, there is no...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT STARS AT RAW, MEET DOMINIK TODAY, XAVIER REACTS TO THE END OF G4 & MORE
Cora Jade and Cameron Grimes will both be at tonight's Raw. There was talk over the weekend that JBL would be at tonight's taping as well. For those of you in Oklahoma, Dominik Mysterio will be doing a signing in Oklahoma City at the Cricket Wireless store (2505 SW 29th Street) at 10 AM, meeting and taking photos with fans.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE TOMORROW'S DYNAMITE WILL AIR IN CANADA, WILLIAM REGAL INTERVIEW ADDED TO TOMORROW'S DYNAMITE AND MORE AEW NOTES
For those of you in Canada, tomorrow's special AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite will air on TSN2 at 8 PM EST with a replay at 1 AM EST. Tony Schiavone interviewing William Regal has been added to tomorrow's Dynamite:. After beating Villano IV for his mask at Lucha Libre AAA TripleMania:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHEAMUS ON NBC SPORTS THIS AM, LATEST FROM SCHAMBERGER AND MORE
Sheamus was on NBC Sports today for Premier League Morning:. Bray Wyatt’s greatest moments: WWE Top 10, Oct. 16, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network:. *Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle. *The Miz versus Dexter Lumis - if The Miz wins, Dexter is gone forever, If Dexter wins he gets a Raw contract. *Luke...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/15 WWE IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA LIVE REPORT
WWE returned to Phoenix for Saturday Night's Main Event. My first WWE main roster house show since the invasion. 30 years ago tomorrow I went to my first show. Only 100 level and floor seats were sold. I think there was about 5,000 fans. That said, A LOT of Bloodline and Roman Reigns shirts in the crowd.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE ON WHO'S HELMING RAW TONIGHT AND HOW THE PROCESS IS GOING
As PWInsider.com noted earlier, Road Dogg is the point person heading up tonight's Monday Night Raw taping in Oklahoma City. Ed Koskey and Michael Hayes are also pitching in to lead the creative process. It has very much been a team effort today. Paul Levesque, who is home after testing
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: CREW BEHIND WWE x G4'S 'THE ARENA' QUIT LAST WEEK AHEAD OF G4 SHUTDOWN
The Washington Post, in covering the Comcast shutdown of the G4 revival, noted that last week, crew behind the WWE collaboration "WWE x G4's The Arena" actually quit before the shutdown of the video gaming-themed network. There was no further details regarding the WWE series, which was described in the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/14 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Moxley, Claudio, Butcher & the Blade Make Their Rampage Entrances | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. Exclusive: An Emotional Shawn Spears on where he's been & what his future is | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. The Kingdom Have Arrived to Challenge the Top Guys | AEW Rampage: Toronto, 10/14/22. Has Nyla Rose...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID, WILL MISS TONIGHT'S RAW
WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at tonight's Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City, PWInsider.com has confirmed with WWE. Levesque is said to be feeling well and in good spirits but will be away from
